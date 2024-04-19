Cheers for Sears, Beers as Nebraska tops Maryland Friday

All Huskers

Huskers end losing streak with fans enjoying a new amenity

Nebraska baseball is officially undefeated when beer has been allowed at Haymarket Park.

The NU Board of Regents voted to approved alcohol sales Friday morning. That evening, Husker fans enjoyed the libations as NU beat Maryland 6-3 to open the weekend series.

Nebraska improved to 24-11 while Maryland fell to 24-15.

Brett Sears became the first Husker pitcher in 18 years to start 7-0, and he registered his ninth consecutive quality start. Sears allowed three runs on seven hits, striking out eight over 7.0 innings. Jalen Worthley earned the save with his spotless 2.0 innings of work to close out the game.

At the plate, the Huskers notched 13 hits, led by the 3-for-4 effort from Cayden Brumbaugh.

The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Huskers. The three-game series continues Saturday at 2:02 p.m. CDT.

