Nebraska Athletics No. 7 in Latest Directors' Cup Standings
Nebraska Athletics has made a jump in the latest Learfield Directors' Cup standings.
The Huskers are up to No. 7 nationally. NU was No. 33 after the fall sports season.
Stanford, Texas and North Carolina the top three nationally. Nebraska is No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Michigan and Penn State.
The Big Red picked up points from the winter sports season with NCAA Tournament appearances out of both men's and women's basketball. Men's gymnastics finished fourth nationally while bowling took fifth.
Other sports to contribute points from the latest season were women's gymnastics, rifle, women's swimming, women's indoor track and field, men's indoor track and field, and wrestling.
Nebraska has not finished in the Top 25 of the Directors' Cup since 2014 and has not finished in the Top 10 since 2000.
The full standings with the points from each winter sport can be found