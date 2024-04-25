Nebraska, Creighton Men's Basketball to Meet in November
Both programs are coming off of NCAA Tournament appearances
The first piece of the 2024-25 Nebrasketball season has been officially announced.
Nebraska and Creighton will meet on Friday, Nov. 22 in Omaha. It will be the first time the two teams have met in November since 2021 and first Friday matchup since 2020.
Tipoff time and TV will be announced at a later date.
Both programs are coming off of NCAA Tournament appearances, with the Bluejays making the Sweet 16 and the Huskers being knocked out in the first round. CU has the series lead 30-27 and has won 11 of the last 13 matchups.
The remainder of the Huskers’ non-conference schedule will be announced throughout the spring and summer.
