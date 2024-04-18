Big Ten Show: Is Caitlin Clark Underpaid?
Adam Carriker discusses Clark's WNBA contract, which college football coaches are under the most pressure in 2024, and the Super League scenario.
In the latest installment of the Big Ten Show, Adam Carriker discusses:
- Top 25 head coaches with the most pressure next season in college football.
- A very likely Super League in college football.
- Caitlin Clark’s WNBA contract is a joke.
Watch the show below, go here for the audio-only podcast.
