All Huskers

Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: 2024 Nebraska Football Spring Game

Who stood out Saturday and what to expect this season from the Huskers

Joe Hudson

Adam Carriker breaks down all the action from Saturday's Nebraska football Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. With over 60,000 fans in attendance, the game showcased impressive performances from both new and returning talents. Watch as Adam gives his gut reaction to the plays of the day, including Dylan Raiola's impressive debut and Heinrich Haarberg's sharp passing. From spectacular touchdown receptions by Jacory Barney Jr., Janiran Bonner and Jaylen Lloyd to Dante Dowdell's powerful running, get the inside scoop on who stood out and what to expect from the Huskers this upcoming season. Don't miss out on special teams plays and more in this gut-reaction game breakdown. Watch the video below.

Published |Modified
Joe Hudson

JOE HUDSON

Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter, a career that included stints at the Lincoln Star, Omaha World-Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Denver Post. In Denver, Joe was chief of the copy desk during his final 16 years at the Post. He is proud to have been involved in Pulitzer Prize-winning projects in both Philadelphia and Denver. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides a few freeway exits north of Colorado Springs and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.