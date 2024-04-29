Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: 2024 Nebraska Football Spring Game
Who stood out Saturday and what to expect this season from the Huskers
Adam Carriker breaks down all the action from Saturday's Nebraska football Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. With over 60,000 fans in attendance, the game showcased impressive performances from both new and returning talents. Watch as Adam gives his gut reaction to the plays of the day, including Dylan Raiola's impressive debut and Heinrich Haarberg's sharp passing. From spectacular touchdown receptions by Jacory Barney Jr., Janiran Bonner and Jaylen Lloyd to Dante Dowdell's powerful running, get the inside scoop on who stood out and what to expect from the Huskers this upcoming season. Don't miss out on special teams plays and more in this gut-reaction game breakdown. Watch the video below.
