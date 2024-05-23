Big Ten Show: What Coach Is Facing More Pressure Than Ryan Day?
Adam Carriker is joined by his new co-host, Rhett Lewis, as they discuss Ohio State football's expectations and more
In this story:
Adam Carriker is joined by his new co-host, Rhett Lewis from NFL Network and Sirius Radio. They introduce Rhett and discuss their journeys through the Big Ten. Additionally, they review ESPN's Top 25 post-spring ball rankings released this week. Watch or listen below.
