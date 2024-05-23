All Huskers

Big Ten Show: What Coach Is Facing More Pressure Than Ryan Day?

Adam Carriker is joined by his new co-host, Rhett Lewis, as they discuss Ohio State football's expectations and more

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.
Adam Carriker is joined by his new co-host, Rhett Lewis from NFL Network and Sirius Radio. They introduce Rhett and discuss their journeys through the Big Ten. Additionally, they review ESPN's Top 25 post-spring ball rankings released this week. Watch or listen below.

