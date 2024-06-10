All Huskers

The Husker O-line: 'Easy Beefies' Must Come of Age

Nebraska returns several veterans on the offensive line, but last year was a rough year for them.

Dan McGlynn

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (23) and offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka (65) celebrate after a touchdown by Grant.
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (23) and offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka (65) celebrate after a touchdown by Grant. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Easy-Beefies: Huge offensive linemen who toil in the trenches

Despite having an experienced group of players this fall, Husker O-line coach Donovan Raiola, knows his guys must improve for the Huskers to have any chance for a winning season.

Injuries to the O-line didn't help things last year nor did the Inept play of the Husker offense.

Out of 133 D-1 football programs, here's how the Huskers stacked up last season:


1.) Total Offense #117

2.) Scoring Offense #123

3.) Rushing: #39

4.) Passing: #129

5.) Sacks Allowed: #87

6.) 3rd Down Conversions: #76

7.) Red Zone Conversions: #130

Let's look at this fall's possible pecking order.


Left Tackle

1.) Teddy Prochazka 6-9, 325 Jr. Elkhorn, NE

2.) Gunnar Gottula 6-5, 295 RSFR Lincoln, NE


Left Guard

1.) Justin Evans 6-1, 315 SO East Orange, NJ

2,) Mike Mazzccua 6-5, 325 SR Philadelphia, PA


Center

1.) Ben Scott 6-5, 315 SR Transfer from Arizona State


Right Guard

1.) Turner Corcoran 6-6, 310 SR Lawrence, KS

2.) Henry Lutovsky 6-6, 325 JR Crawfordsville, IA


Right Tackle

1.) Bryce Benhart 6-9, 315 SR Lakeville, MN

2.) Tyler Knaak 6-6, 325 SO Cottonwood Height, UT

The possible starters consist of three seniors, one junior and one sophomore. Not bad.

The Waiting List


Here are some other Easy-Beefies who are waiting in line to play:


1.) David Hoffken 6-7, 255 FR (He just signed with NU in June as part of NU's Class of '24. He hails from Kiel, Germany.)

2.) Sam Sledge 6-3, 285 RSFR (He's a Husker legacy player.)

3.) Jacob Hood 6-8, 350 SO Nashville, TN

4.) Brock Knutson 6-7. 305 RSFR Scottsbluff, NE

5.) Landon Davidson 6-4, 310 FR Bloomfield, CO

6.) Dylan Parrott 6-5, 330 SO Eldridge, IA

7.) Grant Brix 6-6, 285 FR Logan, IA

True to his core beliefs, Matt Rhule has made it a point to build the Husker program from within. (See the above waiting list.) The question is, how long will it take for NU to field a winning football program? Will 2024 finally be a breakout year?

Aren't you glad you don't have to feed these guys?


Summary


I've said it before and I'll say it again: as the O-line goes so goes the Husker offense. Can the line stay healthy enough to get through the season?

Will the Husker O-line be able to get the Husker offense to the finish line this fall?

For now, there seems to be more questions than answers.

Published
Dan McGlynn

DAN MCGLYNN

Dan “Husker Dan” McGlynn has been writing about Husker football since 2003. His columns have appeared on HuskerMax.com as well as in several local newspapers and magazines. He has a B.A. in English from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Dan is a native Nebraskan and lives in Omaha. You may contact him at HuskerDan@cox.net.

Home/Football