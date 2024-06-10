The Husker O-line: 'Easy Beefies' Must Come of Age
Easy-Beefies: Huge offensive linemen who toil in the trenches
Despite having an experienced group of players this fall, Husker O-line coach Donovan Raiola, knows his guys must improve for the Huskers to have any chance for a winning season.
Injuries to the O-line didn't help things last year nor did the Inept play of the Husker offense.
Out of 133 D-1 football programs, here's how the Huskers stacked up last season:
1.) Total Offense #117
2.) Scoring Offense #123
3.) Rushing: #39
4.) Passing: #129
5.) Sacks Allowed: #87
6.) 3rd Down Conversions: #76
7.) Red Zone Conversions: #130
Let's look at this fall's possible pecking order.
Left Tackle
1.) Teddy Prochazka 6-9, 325 Jr. Elkhorn, NE
2.) Gunnar Gottula 6-5, 295 RSFR Lincoln, NE
Left Guard
1.) Justin Evans 6-1, 315 SO East Orange, NJ
2,) Mike Mazzccua 6-5, 325 SR Philadelphia, PA
Center
1.) Ben Scott 6-5, 315 SR Transfer from Arizona State
Right Guard
1.) Turner Corcoran 6-6, 310 SR Lawrence, KS
2.) Henry Lutovsky 6-6, 325 JR Crawfordsville, IA
Right Tackle
1.) Bryce Benhart 6-9, 315 SR Lakeville, MN
2.) Tyler Knaak 6-6, 325 SO Cottonwood Height, UT
The possible starters consist of three seniors, one junior and one sophomore. Not bad.
The Waiting List
Here are some other Easy-Beefies who are waiting in line to play:
1.) David Hoffken 6-7, 255 FR (He just signed with NU in June as part of NU's Class of '24. He hails from Kiel, Germany.)
2.) Sam Sledge 6-3, 285 RSFR (He's a Husker legacy player.)
3.) Jacob Hood 6-8, 350 SO Nashville, TN
4.) Brock Knutson 6-7. 305 RSFR Scottsbluff, NE
5.) Landon Davidson 6-4, 310 FR Bloomfield, CO
6.) Dylan Parrott 6-5, 330 SO Eldridge, IA
7.) Grant Brix 6-6, 285 FR Logan, IA
True to his core beliefs, Matt Rhule has made it a point to build the Husker program from within. (See the above waiting list.) The question is, how long will it take for NU to field a winning football program? Will 2024 finally be a breakout year?
Aren't you glad you don't have to feed these guys?
Summary
I've said it before and I'll say it again: as the O-line goes so goes the Husker offense. Can the line stay healthy enough to get through the season?
Will the Husker O-line be able to get the Husker offense to the finish line this fall?
For now, there seems to be more questions than answers.