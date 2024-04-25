Dylan Edwards Could Be an Elite Running Back for the Huskers
It’s portal season once again, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are hunting for some star players, including one who has been rumored to have a great relationship with the Huskers.
His name is Dylan Edwards.
Edwards is an elite-level running back who broke out during his freshman season at Colorado under coach Deion Sanders alongside teammates Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.
Edwards may have not put together the flashiest stat line, but what he brings to the table is undeniable.
He is an all-purpose back who can strongly compete both rushing and receiving.
How can he make a difference at Nebraska? It’s quite simple.
The Huskers' run game needs improvement, and I truly believe Nebraska has no options on the roster that are comparable to a raw-talent guy like Edwards.
Edwards will give quarterback Dylan Raiola an easy check-down 75% of the time, which is so important for an incoming true freshman as he will likely miss reads down the field at times early on.
Edwards was shy of 400 yards rushing last season but had 399 receiving yards in the Buffaloes' pass-heavy offense. Edwards rushed for 55 yards in nine carries against the Huskers last September in Boulder.
Edwards would do nothing but help the Cornhuskers as he appears to be the No. 1 portal priority for head coach Matt Rhule. Nebraska seems to be competing with only a handful of other schools and are looking to be the favorite in this race.