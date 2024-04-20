2025 Defensive Back RJ Collins Talks Nebraska Visit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers had an athlete from a border state on campus for a visit Thursday.
RJ Collins is a 2025 defensive back from Staley High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
In a post on X after the visit, he said he “cherished every moment. I got to explore what Husker football is really about.”
He talked about it further with HuskerMax.
“The visit was fantastic. I loved every moment of it,” Collins stated.
He talked about which coaches he had the chance to speak to and connect with.
“I spoke to Coach Barthel (RB coach), Coach Evan (DB coach), and Coach White (D coordinator). They had me go in the defensive meeting room and I met all the defensive coaches.”
The atmosphere, he said, is “very family oriented. Everyone is in a good mood and quick to speak and create a relationship with you.”
Collins shared some other observations.
“Some takeaways I got from this visit is that you finish no matter if you mess up or not. Stay in your playbook and hustle every day if you want a chance to earn playing time. Lastly, build relationships that matter.”
The facilities will always play a huge part when considering a school. He described Nebraska's as "outstanding."
“There's no need to leave the campus for anything; it's all right there in front of you.”
He does intend to make a return trip to campus. “I'm definitely planning to return for a prospect camp.”
He explains why the Nebraska Cornhuskers are in his top three.
“Nebraska stands among my top three recommended schools because I essentially felt like an immediate part of the team.”
Collins was asked to describe his visit in one word.
“The word I choose is 'Vigilant' because everything I saw left me in awe. It was like being in a mall, and the facility isn't even fully completed yet.”