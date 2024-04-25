2025 Offensive Tackle Ren Brown Recaps Cornhuskers Visit
One of the more recent prospects to pay a visit to a Nebraska football practice is Ren Brown.
Brown is a 2025 offensive tackle from Stanton High School in Stanton, Nebraska. He caught up with HuskerMax to detail the trip to his in-state program.
“It was great,” he said. “I really liked how the new facilities were looking, Dylan (quarterback Dylan Raiola) was looking like a machine. He was super energetic and he lifted up the energy of the whole practice with him.”
The quarterbacks, he said, “looked like they had great competition and communication. I really liked how during team periods the 2s, 3s and 4s were still getting reps and not standing to the side.”
Brown said he had “a nice chat with coach Raiola and also talked for a minute with coach Foley and coach Satterfield.” Donovan Raiola coaches the offensive line, Ed Foley is the special teams coordinator, and Marcus Satterfield is the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.
Brown talked about what makes the Huskers special.
“I think what makes them unique is the structure of how they practice,” he said. “Everybody was working and everybody was getting better. The atmosphere was energetic!”
He was asked to describe his visit with one word. His response: "Energy."
He will be back in Lincoln in less than two months.
“I'm going to a camp June 14th and Keith and coach Raiola said we'll have a better sit down there.”
A few schools outside of Nebraska have been sticking out to the 6-foot-6, 285-pound prospect.
“In regards to other schools, I have an OV planned with Oregon State and probably will take one to Ohio as well. I have a call with Kansas this week and then a bunch of schools are coming this spring to see me work out.”