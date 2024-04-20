In-State 2026 Athlete Landon Fye Recaps Nebraska Visit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have hosted many recruits as the annual spring game inches closer and closer, including a close-to-home prospect from the class of 2026.
Landon Fye is a 5-foot-10 junior-to-be who plays wide receiver and defensive back at Wahoo High School in Wahoo, Nebraska, about 30 miles north of Lincoln. Matt Rhule's staff is always looking for speed, so it's notable that Fye is also a track star at Wahoo.
Fye recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail his visit, which he described as "amazing."
“I got to go and see a great practice session and see the growth of the team and new facilities, and I enjoyed seeing top-level athletes compete at practice and got to see how much love and passion they have for the game of football,” Fye stated.
He had the chance to connect with a few staff members.
“I talked with Devon Hike and Cole Nowak and also Tony White (Nebraska's defensive coordinator) . I had great talks between all the coaches and they also answered all the questions I had about the team. I enjoyed talking to coach White mostly 'cause I run club track with his kids and get to have conversations not related to just football. He asked about my success in track so far this year, and it’s always a good time having a conversation with him.”
He put together a list of notes from his experience.
“Everyone on the team is family. Everyone is hyping each other up and having a good time while competing against one another. I also saw the repetition is key to success getting the little things right first and after that major improvement will show and will contribute to games.”
Fye found the facilities to be nothing short of incredible.
“The facility was out of this world. The technology and new things I saw for the athletes were simply amazing. No matter your injury, there is some type of therapy or recovery station for that specific injury. Also seeing the new rooms for meetings or just to watch film was something I’ve never seen before. It goes to show that the Huskers want to get the little things right and win. Also touring the facility I saw the activities they have for team bonding. They have video game rooms, pool tables and many other things. That I think really pulls the athletes together and forms them as a family and a successful team.”
Fye talked more about what makes the Huskers unique.
“They are willing to put as much work in as possible to win and make themselves better and the people around them better. No matter your skill level, you’re going to get the same amount of coaching and 1-on-1 time to make you better. Also the coaches work very well with each other to see what is wrong with a certain play or position and work to make it perfect.”
He hopes to visit again “and build big relationships with the coaches. I will be attending a few Nebraska football camps this summer and really look forward to seeing the coaches and athletes again.”