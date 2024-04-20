Nebraska Softball Drops First Game in Pivotal Series Against Michigan
The Nebraska Huskers softball team is in a position to chase Northwestern for a Big Ten title, but the Michigan Wolverines are standing between the two.
On Friday night, the Huskers pushed Michigan to the brink by forcing extra innings, but a ninth-inning walk-off home run lifted Michigan to a 4-3 series-opening win in Ann Arbor.
The Huskers' Sarah Harness and Kaylin Kinney combined to limited one of the conference’s top offenses. Michigan was averaging 7.5 runs per game in conference play before being limited to two runs in seven innings.
Michigan had the leadoff runner on base in six of its nine innings, but the Wolverines were just 3-for-20 with runners on base and 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position, leaving 15 runners stranded in the contest. The Wolverines left the bases loaded four times,
Offensively, the Huskers struggled through the first seven innings. Sydney Gray had the lone hit until Samantha Bland’s eighth-inning solo home run, her fifth homer of the year, ignited a small rally. Gray finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Ultimately, NU was outhit 9-5. However, the Huskers did draw four walks and were hit by four pitches, but Nebraska was just 2-for-14 with runners on base and stranded 10 runners.
Nebraska and Michigan continue their series Saturday at 1 p.m. CDT.