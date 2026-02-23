Northwestern Baseball Stuns Boston College with Seven-Run Rally

The Northwestern Wildcats baseball team entered the Hub City Invitational sitting at a modest 1-2.

It was followed by a series against Rice. Seventy-two hours later, the conversation has completely changed. By sweeping the four-game invitational with two wins over Cornell and two over the Boston College Eagles baseball club, Northwestern surged to a 5-2 overall record. The Wildcats showcased a relentless, never-out-of-it mentality that reached its peak in a jaw-dropping Sunday comeback.

Northwestern Wildcats Baseball's Offensive Spark Ignites Against Cornell

The turnaround began Friday with pure offensive firepower. Facing Cornell, Northwestern erupted for 13 runs in a 13-5 victory that instantly set the tone for the weekend.

Senior Sam Hliboki anchored the effort on the mound. He battled through five innings and allowed four earned runs. That's more than enough stability given the explosion of run support behind him. After a relatively quiet opening stretch to the season, the Wildcats’ lineup finally delivered the crooked numbers coaches crave.

Saturday tested Northwestern’s nerve. In the afternoon rematch against Cornell, the Wildcats trailed 4-1 entering the ninth inning. With their backs against the wall, the lineup refused to blink. Noah Ruiz delivered a clutch run-scoring single. Griffin Mills followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game and force extra innings.

In the 11th inning, Jack Lausch became the hero, ripping a two-RBI single to secure a dramatic 6-5 win. Garrett Shearer started, but Christian Forniss took center stage by throwing three scoreless innings and striking out four. The "pitching by committee" approach worked to perfection.

The nightcap against Boston College brought more drama. Trailing 4-2 in the sixth inning, Nick Barron launched his second home run of the weekend to spark another rally. Jack Counsell followed with a two-RBI triple that flipped the score to 5-4.

Reliever Jake Rifenburg then delivered 3.1 scoreless innings, slamming the door and preserving the narrow lead. In two games decided by a single run, Northwestern proved it could execute in the tightest of moments.

Sunday’s finale against Boston College felt different. At Fifth Third Park, the Eagles appeared in control early. An unearned run on a wild pitch gave BC the first edge. Northwestern tied the game in the third, capitalizing on errors. Then Ty Mainolfi’s two-run single in the fifth put Boston College ahead 3-1.

Entering the seventh inning, the Wildcats looked worn down. Then everything changed. Jay Slater ignited the rally with a bases-loaded RBI single. Counsell lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Griffin Mills raced home on a wild pitch to give Northwestern its first lead of the day.

The pressure snowballed. The Eagles’ pitching staff faltered, issuing bases-loaded walks to Owen McElfatrick and Nick Barron. Finally, Noah Ruiz delivered the decisive blow, ripping a two-run single. That capped a stunning seven-run inning and pushed the lead to 8-3.

It was a statistical milestone as well. This marked the first time Northwestern scored seven or more runs in a single frame since a 17-2 demolition of Ohio State on May 11, 2025. Boston College scratched across a run in the eighth and added a leadoff homer in the ninth to trim the deficit to three. However, the outcome had already been shaped by that unforgettable seventh inning.

Bullpen Breakthroughs Seal the Win

Left-hander Justin Fryer earned his first career win. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks across 2.2 innings while striking out two. When the Eagles threatened late, right-hander Drew Dickson stepped up and secured the final three outs, earning his first career save and preserving the 8-5 victory.

Patience at the plate was the hidden weapon all weekend. Northwestern drew 11 walks on Sunday alone. That marks its second double-digit walk performance of the invitational. Northwestern leaves the Hub City Invitational riding a five-game winning streak and carrying an entirely new outlook.

The 5-2 overall record represents a complete reversal from the 1-2 start. The Wildcats delivered two come-from-behind wins in the final two innings over the weekend. They consistently worked deep counts and drew 10 or more walks in multiple games.

Momentum in baseball can be fragile. Right now, Northwestern feels real. The next challenge arrives quickly and carries national weight.

Northwestern travels to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team, ranked No. 5 in the country, for a three-game series beginning Friday, Feb. 27. The matchup will be broadcast on ACCNX and represents the Wildcats’ first major road test against a top-five opponent.

