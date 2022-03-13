Skip to main content

2022 Big Ten Tournament Championship: How to Watch No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 5 Iowa

Game time, betting odds, game preview and more for the Boilermakers and Hawkeyes' battle for the Big Ten Tournament title.

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament quarterfinals continue with a matchup between the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (27-6, 14-6 Big Ten) and the No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (25-9. 12-8 Big Ten).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Sunday's championship game in Indianapolis.

Photo courtesy of the Big Ten Conference

Photo courtesy of the Big Ten Conference

How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: CBS Sports

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Live Stats: Click Here

Betting Odds for Purdue vs. Iowa

Spread: Purdue -2

Over/Under Total: 151.5

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

Championship Game Preview & Quick Facts

USATSI_17575271

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

USATSI_17882990
  • Purdue clinched a Big Ten Tournament double-bye for the seventh time in seven tournaments under the current format
  • Purdue led the Big Ten in field goal percentage for the first time during the Matt Painter era, shooting 47.6 percent in league play
  • Purdue is 24-0 in games it scores 70 or more points and is 2-6 in games held under 70 points
  • Purdue is 7-3 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament when it is the three-seed

No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes

USATSI_17881088
  • Iowa has been a top five seed in the last three Big Ten Tournaments (2020, 2021, 2022)
  • The Hawkeyes have won 11 of their last 13 games
  • Iowa went 7-1 during the month of February, its most wins in February since winning all eight February contests in 1981
  • All-American Keegan Murray is the only player nationally to average 23+ points, 8+ rebounds and 2+ blocks this season
  • Twenty of Iowa’s 25 wins have come by 10+ points, including 12 by 20 points or more
  • Iowa is 11-2 since shifting Jordan Bohannon from off guard to point guard

Starting Lineups

Coming soon.

Purdue Starting Five

Iowa Starting Five

