2022 Big Ten Tournament Championship: How to Watch No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 5 Iowa
The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament quarterfinals continue with a matchup between the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers (27-6, 14-6 Big Ten) and the No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (25-9. 12-8 Big Ten).
Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Sunday's championship game in Indianapolis.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa
Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Ind.
TV: CBS Sports
Live Stream: fubo.tv
Game time, betting odds, game preview and more for the Boilermakers and Hawkeyes' battle for the Big Ten Tournament title.
Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84
Live Stats: Click Here
Betting Odds for Purdue vs. Iowa
Spread: Purdue -2
Over/Under Total: 151.5
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.
Championship Game Preview & Quick Facts
No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers
- Purdue clinched a Big Ten Tournament double-bye for the seventh time in seven tournaments under the current format
- Purdue led the Big Ten in field goal percentage for the first time during the Matt Painter era, shooting 47.6 percent in league play
- Purdue is 24-0 in games it scores 70 or more points and is 2-6 in games held under 70 points
- Purdue is 7-3 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament when it is the three-seed
No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Iowa has been a top five seed in the last three Big Ten Tournaments (2020, 2021, 2022)
- The Hawkeyes have won 11 of their last 13 games
- Iowa went 7-1 during the month of February, its most wins in February since winning all eight February contests in 1981
- All-American Keegan Murray is the only player nationally to average 23+ points, 8+ rebounds and 2+ blocks this season
- Twenty of Iowa’s 25 wins have come by 10+ points, including 12 by 20 points or more
- Iowa is 11-2 since shifting Jordan Bohannon from off guard to point guard
Starting Lineups
Purdue Starting Five
Iowa Starting Five
