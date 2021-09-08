BREAKING: Big Ten Announces 2021-22 Women's Basketball Schedule

This is every conference matchup slated for this coming season.

The Big Ten announced a full breakdown of its 126 men's basketball conference games slated for the 2021-22 season. Each of the 14 conference schools will compete in a 18-game Big Ten schedule.

The Big Ten season is set to begin on Dec. 5, with 12 games being played between Dec. 5-12. After Dec. 12, there will be a break in conference play until Dec. 30. Each school will play five teams twice — once at home and once on the road — and eight teams once, with four played at home and four away.

The 29th Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from March 2-6, 2022.

2021-22 Big Ten Women's Basketball Schedule

Sunday, December 5

Maryland at Rutgers

Michigan State at Iowa

Ohio State at Purdue

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Monday, December 6

Penn State at Indiana

Nebraska at Minnesota

Wednesday, December 8

Purdue at Maryland

Thursday, December 9

Illinois at Michigan State

Michigan at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Penn State

Sunday, December 12

Indiana at Ohio State

Minnesota at Michigan

Thursday, December 30

Indiana at Rutgers

Iowa at Penn State

Maryland at Illinois

Purdue at Wisconsin

Thursday, December 30 or Friday, December 31

Nebraska at Michigan State

Northwestern at Minnesota

Friday, December 31

Ohio State at Michigan

Sunday, January 2, 2022

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Illinois at Iowa

Monday, January 3

Penn State at Ohio State

Michigan State at Northwestern

Tuesday, January 4

Michigan at Nebraska

Wednesday, January 5

Indiana at Wisconsin

Thursday, January 6

Illinois at Ohio State

Minnesota at Rutgers

Northwestern at Iowa

Penn State at Maryland

Sunday, January 9

Iowa at Nebraska

Maryland at Minnesota

Ohio State at Northwestern

Purdue at Michigan State

Rutgers at Michigan

Wisconsin at Illinois

Wednesday, January 12

Michigan State at Ohio State

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Thursday, January 13

Iowa at Purdue

Michigan at Penn State

Nebraska at Indiana

Northwestern at Illinois

Saturday, January 15

Ohio State at Minnesota

Sunday, January 16

Illinois at Penn State

Indiana at Purdue

Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Iowa

Northwestern at Michigan State

Wisconsin at Rutgers

Wednesday, January 19

Michigan State at Indiana

Thursday, January 20

Iowa at Minnesota

Maryland at Ohio State

Penn State at Northwestern

Purdue at Illinois

Rutgers at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Michigan

Sunday, January 23

Indiana at Iowa

Minnesota at Michigan State

Nebraska at Illinois

Northwestern at Maryland

Ohio State at Rutgers

Penn State at Wisconsin

Monday, January 24

Purdue at Michigan

Thursday, January 27

Illinois at Indiana

Iowa at Northwestern

Michigan at Ohio State

Michigan State at Penn State

Minnesota at Purdue

Rutgers at Maryland

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Sunday, January 30

Illinois at Northwestern

Indiana at Michigan

Maryland at Penn State

Michigan State at Rutgers

Purdue at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Monday, January 31

Ohio State at Iowa

Thursday, February 3

Iowa at Wisconsin

Maryland at Michigan State

Michigan at Illinois

Minnesota at Indiana

Northwestern at Purdue

Penn State at Nebraska

Sunday, February 6

Illinois at Wisconsin

Iowa at Michigan

Michigan State at Minnesota

Nebraska at Maryland

Northwestern at Penn State

Purdue at Indiana

Monday, February 7

Rutgers at Ohio State

Wednesday, February 9

Wisconsin at Maryland

Penn State at Purdue

Thursday, February 10

Indiana at Illinois

Michigan at Michigan State

Minnesota at Iowa

Nebraska at Ohio State

Rutgers at Northwestern

Sunday, February 13,

Michigan at Northwestern

Michigan State at Wisconsin

Penn State at Rutgers

Monday, February 14

Indiana at Nebraska

Maryland at Iowa

Ohio State at Illinois

Thursday, February 17

Illinois at Purdue

Nebraska at Penn State

Northwestern at Indiana

Ohio State at Maryland

Rutgers at Minnesota

Sunday, February 20

Iowa at Indiana

Maryland at Michigan

Minnesota at Nebraska

Purdue at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Monday, February 21

Penn State at Michigan State

Wednesday, February 23

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Thursday, February 24

Illinois at Minnesota

Iowa at Rutgers

Michigan State at Michigan

Purdue at Northwestern

Friday, February 25 or Saturday, February 26

Indiana at Maryland

Sunday, February 27

Michigan at Iowa

Minnesota at Penn State

Northwestern at Nebraska

Ohio State at Michigan State

Rutgers at Illinois

Wisconsin at Purdue

Wednesday-Sunday, March 2-6

Big Ten Tournament (Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Ind.)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow