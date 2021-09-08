BREAKING: Big Ten Announces 2021-22 Women's Basketball Schedule

Big Ten Announces 2021-22 Women's Basketball Schedule
The Big Ten announced a full breakdown of its 126 men's basketball conference games slated for the 2021-22 season. Each of the 14 conference schools will compete in a 18-game Big Ten schedule.
The Big Ten season is set to begin on Dec. 5, with 12 games being played between Dec. 5-12. After Dec. 12, there will be a break in conference play until Dec. 30. Each school will play five teams twice — once at home and once on the road — and eight teams once, with four played at home and four away.
The 29th Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from March 2-6, 2022.
2021-22 Big Ten Women's Basketball Schedule
Sunday, December 5
Maryland at Rutgers
Michigan State at Iowa
Ohio State at Purdue
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Monday, December 6
Penn State at Indiana
Nebraska at Minnesota
Wednesday, December 8
Purdue at Maryland
Thursday, December 9
Illinois at Michigan State
Michigan at Wisconsin
Rutgers at Penn State
Sunday, December 12
Indiana at Ohio State
Minnesota at Michigan
Thursday, December 30
Indiana at Rutgers
Iowa at Penn State
Maryland at Illinois
Purdue at Wisconsin
Thursday, December 30 or Friday, December 31
Nebraska at Michigan State
Northwestern at Minnesota
Friday, December 31
Ohio State at Michigan
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Maryland at Indiana
Rutgers at Purdue
Illinois at Iowa
Monday, January 3
Penn State at Ohio State
Michigan State at Northwestern
Tuesday, January 4
Michigan at Nebraska
Wednesday, January 5
Indiana at Wisconsin
Thursday, January 6
Illinois at Ohio State
Minnesota at Rutgers
Northwestern at Iowa
Penn State at Maryland
Sunday, January 9
Iowa at Nebraska
Maryland at Minnesota
Ohio State at Northwestern
Purdue at Michigan State
Rutgers at Michigan
Wisconsin at Illinois
Wednesday, January 12
Michigan State at Ohio State
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Thursday, January 13
Iowa at Purdue
Michigan at Penn State
Nebraska at Indiana
Northwestern at Illinois
Saturday, January 15
Ohio State at Minnesota
Sunday, January 16
Illinois at Penn State
Indiana at Purdue
Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Iowa
Northwestern at Michigan State
Wisconsin at Rutgers
Wednesday, January 19
Michigan State at Indiana
Thursday, January 20
Iowa at Minnesota
Maryland at Ohio State
Penn State at Northwestern
Purdue at Illinois
Rutgers at Nebraska
Wisconsin at Michigan
Sunday, January 23
Indiana at Iowa
Minnesota at Michigan State
Nebraska at Illinois
Northwestern at Maryland
Ohio State at Rutgers
Penn State at Wisconsin
Monday, January 24
Purdue at Michigan
Thursday, January 27
Illinois at Indiana
Iowa at Northwestern
Michigan at Ohio State
Michigan State at Penn State
Minnesota at Purdue
Rutgers at Maryland
Wisconsin at Nebraska
Sunday, January 30
Illinois at Northwestern
Indiana at Michigan
Maryland at Penn State
Michigan State at Rutgers
Purdue at Nebraska
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Monday, January 31
Ohio State at Iowa
Thursday, February 3
Iowa at Wisconsin
Maryland at Michigan State
Michigan at Illinois
Minnesota at Indiana
Northwestern at Purdue
Penn State at Nebraska
Sunday, February 6
Illinois at Wisconsin
Iowa at Michigan
Michigan State at Minnesota
Nebraska at Maryland
Northwestern at Penn State
Purdue at Indiana
Monday, February 7
Rutgers at Ohio State
Wednesday, February 9
Wisconsin at Maryland
Penn State at Purdue
Thursday, February 10
Indiana at Illinois
Michigan at Michigan State
Minnesota at Iowa
Nebraska at Ohio State
Rutgers at Northwestern
Sunday, February 13,
Michigan at Northwestern
Michigan State at Wisconsin
Penn State at Rutgers
Monday, February 14
Indiana at Nebraska
Maryland at Iowa
Ohio State at Illinois
Thursday, February 17
Illinois at Purdue
Nebraska at Penn State
Northwestern at Indiana
Ohio State at Maryland
Rutgers at Minnesota
Sunday, February 20
Iowa at Indiana
Maryland at Michigan
Minnesota at Nebraska
Purdue at Rutgers
Wisconsin at Ohio State
Monday, February 21
Penn State at Michigan State
Wednesday, February 23
Nebraska at Wisconsin
Thursday, February 24
Illinois at Minnesota
Iowa at Rutgers
Michigan State at Michigan
Purdue at Northwestern
Friday, February 25 or Saturday, February 26
Indiana at Maryland
Sunday, February 27
Michigan at Iowa
Minnesota at Penn State
Northwestern at Nebraska
Ohio State at Michigan State
Rutgers at Illinois
Wisconsin at Purdue
Wednesday-Sunday, March 2-6
Big Ten Tournament (Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Ind.)
