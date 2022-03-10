Big Ten Tournament Game 3: How to Watch No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana in the Second Round
The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 3 matchup between the No. 8 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) and the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten). The winner will advance to face No. 1 seed Illinois on Friday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m.
Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Thursday's game in Indianapolis.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana
Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Talent: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst) and Rick Pizzo (sideline)
Live Stream: fubo.tv
Big Ten Tournament Game 3: How to Watch No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana in the Second Round
Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed for the second round of play in Indianapolis.
Northwestern beats Nebraska, securing second round spot in B1G Tournament
The Wildcats comeback from a 15-point slump against Cornhuskers to win the first round of the Big Ten Tournament
Big Ten Tournament Game 2: How to Watch No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota
Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed for the first round of play in Indianapolis.
Radio: Sirius XM 84
Betting Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana
Spread: Michigan -2
Over/Under Total: 136.5
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.
Quick Facts:
- Series History: Indiana leads 107-65
- Last Meeting: MICH 80, IU 62 (Jan. 23, 2022 in Bloomington
- The Hoosiers are looking to snap a nine-game losing streak to the Wolverines after Michigan won the lone matchup of the 2021-22 regular season
- The Wolverines earned a first round bye for the ninth straight year
- U-M has won 14-straight opening games -- the most of any major tournament team
- IU is holding opponents to 62.8 points per game, good for first in the Big Ten. Opponents are shooting just 37.0 percent against the Hoosiers, which also leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally
Starting Lineups
Coming soon.
Michigan Starting Five
Indiana Starting Five
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow