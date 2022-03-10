Big Ten Tournament Game 3: How to Watch No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana in the Second Round

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 3 matchup between the No. 8 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) and the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten). The winner will advance to face No. 1 seed Illinois on Friday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Thursday's game in Indianapolis.

Photo: Big Ten Conference

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Talent: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst) and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM 84

Betting Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana

Spread: Michigan -2

Over/Under Total: 136.5

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

Quick Facts:

Series History: Indiana leads 107-65

Indiana leads 107-65 Last Meeting: MICH 80, IU 62 (Jan. 23, 2022 in Bloomington

MICH 80, IU 62 (Jan. 23, 2022 in Bloomington The Hoosiers are looking to snap a nine-game losing streak to the Wolverines after Michigan won the lone matchup of the 2021-22 regular season

The Wolverines earned a first round bye for the ninth straight year

U-M has won 14-straight opening games -- the most of any major tournament team

IU is holding opponents to 62.8 points per game, good for first in the Big Ten. Opponents are shooting just 37.0 percent against the Hoosiers, which also leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally

Starting Lineups

Coming soon.

Michigan Starting Five

Indiana Starting Five

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow