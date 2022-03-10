Big Ten Tournament Game 4: How to Watch No. 5 Iowa vs. Northwestern in the Second Round
The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 4 matchup between the No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten) and the No. 12 seed Northwestern Wildcats (15-15, 7-13 Big Ten).
Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Thursday's game in Indianapolis.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern
Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Game Time: 25 mins. after Game 3 (approx. 2 p.m. ET)
TV: Big Ten Network
Talent: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst) and Rick Pizzo (sideline)
Live Stream: fubo.tv
Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84
Live State: Click Here
2022 Big Ten Tournament Second Round Bracket is Set
Betting Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern
Spread: Iowa -8.5
Over/Under Total: 147.5
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.
Quick Facts:
Iowa Hawkeyes
- The Hawkeyes have won eight of their last 10 games and went 7-1 during the month of February
- Iowa has been a top five seed in the last three Big Ten Tournaments (2020, 2021, 2022)
- The Hawkeyes are tops in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.76); second in fewest turnovers per game (9.0); and fourth in turnover margin (5.2)
- All-American Keegan Murray is the only player nationally to average 23+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 2+ blocks this season
- Iowa has posted an 18-21 record in Big Ten Tournament games
Northwestern Wildcats
- The Wildcats rank second in the Big Ten in average turnover margin (3.9) and fourth in the country with a 1.61 assist to turnover ratio
- Northwestern currently ranks fourth in the conference at 6.7 steals per game
- Northwestern defeated No. 13 seed Nebraska 71-69 Wednesday night in the first round
- G Boo Buie (16 points, 3 assists) and F Pete Nance (14 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) led the Wildcats in their first round competition against the Huskers
Iowa vs. Northwestern Series History
- Iowa holds a 122-60 advantage over Northwestern in the all-time series
- The Hawkeyes have won 14 of the last 17 meetings, including seven straight
- Iowa won this season’s only regular season meeting (82-61 on Feb. 28 in Iowa City)
Starting Lineups
Iowa Starting Five
Northwestern Starting Five
