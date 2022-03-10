Big Ten Tournament Game 4: How to Watch No. 5 Iowa vs. Northwestern in the Second Round

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 4 matchup between the No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten) and the No. 12 seed Northwestern Wildcats (15-15, 7-13 Big Ten).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Thursday's game in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Game Time: 25 mins. after Game 3 (approx. 2 p.m. ET)

TV: Big Ten Network

Talent: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst) and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Live State: Click Here

Betting Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern

Spread: Iowa -8.5

Over/Under Total: 147.5

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

Quick Facts:

Iowa Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes have won eight of their last 10 games and went 7-1 during the month of February

Iowa has been a top five seed in the last three Big Ten Tournaments (2020, 2021, 2022)

The Hawkeyes are tops in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.76); second in fewest turnovers per game (9.0); and fourth in turnover margin (5.2)

All-American Keegan Murray is the only player nationally to average 23+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 2+ blocks this season

Iowa has posted an 18-21 record in Big Ten Tournament games

Northwestern Wildcats

The Wildcats rank second in the Big Ten in average turnover margin (3.9) and fourth in the country with a 1.61 assist to turnover ratio

Northwestern currently ranks fourth in the conference at 6.7 steals per game

Northwestern defeated No. 13 seed Nebraska 71-69 Wednesday night in the first round

G Boo Buie (16 points, 3 assists) and F Pete Nance (14 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) led the Wildcats in their first round competition against the Huskers

Iowa vs. Northwestern Series History

Iowa holds a 122-60 advantage over Northwestern in the all-time series

The Hawkeyes have won 14 of the last 17 meetings, including seven straight

Iowa won this season’s only regular season meeting (82-61 on Feb. 28 in Iowa City)

Starting Lineups

Coming soon.

Iowa Starting Five

Northwestern Starting Five

