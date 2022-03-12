Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 11 Penn State

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament quarterfinals wrap up when the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 7-13 Big Ten), which defeated Ohio State in the first round, face the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers.

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Friday's game in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 25 mins. after Game 9 (approx. 9 p.m. ET)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: Big Ten Network

Talent: Brandon Gaudin (pxp), Robbie Hummel (analyst) & Andy Katz (sideline)

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Live Stats:

Betting Odds for Purdue vs. Penn State

Spread: Purdue -10.5

Over/Under Total: 134.5

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Quick Facts Series History Purdue owns a 42-13 all-time edge in the series, including a 3-0 mark in the Big Ten Tournament

Purdue defeated Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center 74-67 in the only meeting between the two teams this season

Penn State and Purdue meet for the fourth time in Big Ten Tournament history and first time since 2018 when the No. 3 seeded Boilermakers beat No. 8 seeded Penn State from the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, 78-70, at Madison Square Garden Purdue Boilermakers Purdue clinched a Big Ten Tournament double-bye for the seventh time in seven tournaments under the current format

Purdue led the Big Ten in field goal percentage for the first time during the Matt Painter era, shooting 47.6 percent in league play

Purdue is 23-0 in games it scores 70 or more points and is 2-6 in games held under 70 points

Purdue is 7-3 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament when it is the three-seed Penn State Nittany Lions Penn State advanced to the quarterfinals after a 71-68 win over No. 6 seed Ohio State in Thursday night's second round

Four Nittany Lions are averaging double-digit points: Jalen Pickett (13.2 ppg), Seth Lundy (12.2 ppg), Sam Sessoms (11.7 ppg), John Harrar (10.4 ppg)

All-Big Ten honorable mention pick John Harrar is averaging a double double (10.4 ppg and 10.3 rpg)

If Penn State beats Purdue, the Nittany Lions would advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2018 and record their first-ever Big Ten Tournament win over the Boilermakers

Starting Lineups

Purdue Starting Five

Penn State Starting Five

