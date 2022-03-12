Skip to main content

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 11 Penn State

Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed as the No. 3 seed Boilermakers open tournament play in Indianapolis.

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament quarterfinals wrap up when the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 7-13 Big Ten), which defeated Ohio State in the first round, face the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers.

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Friday's game in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 25 mins. after Game 9 (approx. 9 p.m. ET)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: Big Ten Network

Talent: Brandon Gaudin (pxp), Robbie Hummel (analyst) & Andy Katz (sideline)

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Scroll to Continue

No image description

USATSI_17472499
Play
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 11 Penn State

Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed as the No. 3 seed Boilermakers open tournament play in Indianapolis.

By Lauren Withrow1 minute ago
USATSI_17643281
Play
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed as the No. 2 seed Badgers open tournament play in Indianapolis.

By Lauren Withrow3 hours ago
USATSI_17531149
Play
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 4 Rutgers vs. No. 5 Iowa

Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed as the No. 4 seed Scarlet Knights open tournament play in Indianapolis.

By Lauren Withrow7 hours ago

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Live Stats: Click Here

Betting Odds for Purdue vs. Penn State

Spread: Purdue -10.5

Over/Under Total: 134.5

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

Quick Facts

Series History

USATSI_17472499
  • Purdue owns a 42-13 all-time edge in the series, including a 3-0 mark in the Big Ten Tournament
  • Purdue defeated Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center 74-67 in the only meeting between the two teams this season
  • Penn State and Purdue meet for the fourth time in Big Ten Tournament history and first time since 2018 when the No. 3 seeded Boilermakers beat No. 8 seeded Penn State from the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, 78-70, at Madison Square Garden

Purdue Boilermakers

USATSI_17835457
  • Purdue clinched a Big Ten Tournament double-bye for the seventh time in seven tournaments under the current format
  • Purdue led the Big Ten in field goal percentage for the first time during the Matt Painter era, shooting 47.6 percent in league play
  • Purdue is 23-0 in games it scores 70 or more points and is 2-6 in games held under 70 points
  • Purdue is 7-3 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament when it is the three-seed

Penn State Nittany Lions

USATSI_17869962
  • Penn State advanced to the quarterfinals after a 71-68 win over No. 6 seed Ohio State in Thursday night's second round
  • Four Nittany Lions are averaging double-digit points: Jalen Pickett (13.2 ppg), Seth Lundy (12.2 ppg), Sam Sessoms (11.7 ppg), John Harrar (10.4 ppg)
  • All-Big Ten honorable mention pick John Harrar is averaging a double double (10.4 ppg and 10.3 rpg)
  • If Penn State beats Purdue, the Nittany Lions would advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2018 and record their first-ever Big Ten Tournament win over the Boilermakers

Starting Lineups

Coming soon.

Purdue Starting Five

Penn State Starting Five

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

USATSI_17472499
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 11 Penn State

By Lauren Withrow1 minute ago
USATSI_17643281
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 7 Michigan State

By Lauren Withrow3 hours ago
USATSI_17531149
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 4 Rutgers vs. No. 5 Iowa

By Lauren Withrow7 hours ago
USATSI_17622997
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 9 Indiana

By Lauren Withrow8 hours ago
FNk8HdHXoAUfMeD
Basketball

2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Bracket is Set

By Lauren Withrow8 hours ago
USATSI_17516577
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Game 6: How to Watch No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Penn State in the Second Round

By Lauren WithrowMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17866711
Basketball

Wildcats suffer blowout loss to Hawkeyes

By Erin McMahonMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17849533
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Game 5: How to Watch No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland in the Second Round

By Lauren WithrowMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17794289
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Game Preview: Northwestern looks for redemption against No. 24 Iowa

By Bailey EichnerMar 10, 2022