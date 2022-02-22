Skip to main content

Game Day Hub: How to Watch, Odds + More for Northwestern vs. Nebraska

The Wildcats have only four conference games remaining before the 2022 Men's Big Ten Tournament.

Northwestern (12-13, 5-11 Big Ten) and Nebraska (7-19, 1-14 Big Ten) will meet Tuesday night in Evanston. The Wildcats lead the all-time series against the Cornhuskers 10-9 after a 87-63 road victory on Feb. 5. 

The Wildcats and Huskers tip off in Evanston at 7 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. Below is everything you need to know to watch the game.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena; Evanston, Ill.

Watch: Big Ten Network

Stream: FuboTV

Listen: WGN Radio 720

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Betting Odds

Spread: Northwestern -11

Over/Under Total: 148.5

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Wildcats to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

