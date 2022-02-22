Game Day Hub: How to Watch, Odds + More for Northwestern vs. Nebraska
Northwestern (12-13, 5-11 Big Ten) and Nebraska (7-19, 1-14 Big Ten) will meet Tuesday night in Evanston. The Wildcats lead the all-time series against the Cornhuskers 10-9 after a 87-63 road victory on Feb. 5.
The Wildcats and Huskers tip off in Evanston at 7 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. Below is everything you need to know to watch the game.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena; Evanston, Ill.
Watch: Big Ten Network
Stream: FuboTV
The Wildcats have only four conference games remaining before the 2022 Men's Big Ten Tournament.
Listen: WGN Radio 720
Northwestern vs. Nebraska Betting Odds
Spread: Northwestern -11
Over/Under Total: 148.5
How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Wildcats to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
