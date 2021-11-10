LIVE GAME FEED: Eastern Illinois at Northwestern
Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern Wildcats
Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena
Time: 7:00 PM CT
Watch: BTN+
Listen: WMVP 1000
It's opening night for Northwestern basketball as the Wildcats take on Eastern Illinois at home. Northwestern will look to get their season started right with a win in Welsh-Ryan Arena, but they'll have to do it without their top scorer redshirt junior guard Chase Audige who is out due to injury.
**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**
LIVE THREAD:
Northwestern Starting Five:
G- Boo Buie
G - Casey Simmons
G - Ty Berry
F - Pete Nance
F - Robbie Beran
Stay tuned for updates on the Wildcats' opening game of the basketball season.
Eastern Illinois Starting Five:
G - Keyjuan Clements
G - Elijah Wood
G - CJ Lane
G - Henry Abraham
F - Jermaine Hamlin
FIRST HALF
Abraham drains a three to give Panthers 5-0 lead.
Berry knocks down a fading midrange jumper to get the Wildcats on the board.
Buie makes tough floater over big to cut deficit to three, 7-4.
Freshman Casey Simmons knocks down two free throws to give Northwestern a 8-7 lead.
Berry converts a three while fouled, doesn't make the free throw, extends the lead 11-7.
Roper III makes a three-point shot off a pass from Buie to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead.