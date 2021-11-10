Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    LIVE GAME FEED: Eastern Illinois at Northwestern

    Stay tuned for updates on the Wildcats' opening game of the basketball season.
    Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern Wildcats 

    Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena

    Time: 7:00 PM CT

    Watch: BTN+

    Listen: WMVP 1000

    It's opening night for Northwestern basketball as the Wildcats take on Eastern Illinois at home. Northwestern will look to get their season started right with a win in Welsh-Ryan Arena, but they'll have to do it without their top scorer redshirt junior guard Chase Audige who is out due to injury. 

    LIVE THREAD:

    Northwestern Starting Five:

    G- Boo Buie

    G - Casey Simmons

    G - Ty Berry

    F - Pete Nance

    F - Robbie Beran

    Basketball

    17 seconds ago
    Eastern Illinois Starting Five:

    G - Keyjuan Clements

    G - Elijah Wood

    G - CJ Lane

    G - Henry Abraham

    F - Jermaine Hamlin

    FIRST HALF

    Abraham drains a three to give Panthers 5-0 lead.

    Berry knocks down a fading midrange jumper to get the Wildcats on the board.

    Buie makes tough floater over big to cut deficit to three, 7-4.

    Freshman Casey Simmons knocks down two free throws to give Northwestern a 8-7 lead.

    Berry converts a three while fouled, doesn't make the free throw, extends the lead 11-7.

    Roper III makes a three-point shot off a pass from Buie to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead.

