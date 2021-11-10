LIVE GAME FEED: Eastern Illinois at Northwestern

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern Wildcats

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Time: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: BTN+

Listen: WMVP 1000

It's opening night for Northwestern basketball as the Wildcats take on Eastern Illinois at home. Northwestern will look to get their season started right with a win in Welsh-Ryan Arena, but they'll have to do it without their top scorer redshirt junior guard Chase Audige who is out due to injury.

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

LIVE THREAD:

Northwestern Starting Five:

G- Boo Buie

G - Casey Simmons

G - Ty Berry

F - Pete Nance

F - Robbie Beran

Eastern Illinois Starting Five:

G - Keyjuan Clements

G - Elijah Wood

G - CJ Lane

G - Henry Abraham

F - Jermaine Hamlin

FIRST HALF

Abraham drains a three to give Panthers 5-0 lead.

Berry knocks down a fading midrange jumper to get the Wildcats on the board.

Buie makes tough floater over big to cut deficit to three, 7-4.

Freshman Casey Simmons knocks down two free throws to give Northwestern a 8-7 lead.

Berry converts a three while fouled, doesn't make the free throw, extends the lead 11-7.

Roper III makes a three-point shot off a pass from Buie to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead.