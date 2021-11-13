LIVE GAME FEED: High Point at Northwestern
High Point Panthers at Northwestern Wildcats
Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena
Time: 7:00 PM CT
Watch: BTN+
Listen: ESPN 1000
Northwestern will be looking to keep up their impressive defensive effort that they showed in their season opener and start the season 2-0. Their matchup this week is the High Point Panthers who are currently 1-0 after knocking off the Mount Olive Trojans.
**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**
LIVE THREAD:
Northwestern Starting Five:
G- Boo Buie
G - Casey Simmons
G - Ty Berry
F - Pete Nance
F - Robbie Beran
LIVE GAME FEED: High Point at Northwestern
Stay tuned for updates as the Wildcats look to open the season 2-0.
Northwestern vs. No. 20 Wisconsin Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 11 Game
Everything you need to know before betting on the Northwestern game this week.
Big Ten Bowl Projections: Ohio State a Consensus College Football Playoff Pick, Michigan Back to the Rose Bowl After Fifteen Year Absence
A complete overview of the bowl projections from a number of experts for every Big Ten team.
High Point Starting Five:
G - Jaden House
G - John-Michael Wright
F - Zach Austin
C - Emmanuel Izunabor
F - Rob Peterson III
FIRST HALF
19:46 Austin drains a midrange jump shot to put High Point up, 2-0.
19:20 Buie makes floater in the lane to even the score, 2-2.
17:55 House makes a three-pointer to put the Panthers up 6-4.
17:32 Izunabor makes a midrange jumper to give High Point the lead again, 8-6.
15:55 Wright makes a contested layup to extend the Panthers lead 10-6.
15:20 Wright makes a fading jumper to give High Point a 12-6 lead.