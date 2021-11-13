LIVE GAME FEED: High Point at Northwestern

High Point Panthers at Northwestern Wildcats

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Time: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: BTN+

Listen: ESPN 1000

Northwestern will be looking to keep up their impressive defensive effort that they showed in their season opener and start the season 2-0. Their matchup this week is the High Point Panthers who are currently 1-0 after knocking off the Mount Olive Trojans.

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

LIVE THREAD:

Northwestern Starting Five:

G- Boo Buie

G - Casey Simmons

G - Ty Berry

F - Pete Nance

F - Robbie Beran

High Point Starting Five:

G - Jaden House

G - John-Michael Wright

F - Zach Austin

C - Emmanuel Izunabor

F - Rob Peterson III

FIRST HALF

19:46 Austin drains a midrange jump shot to put High Point up, 2-0.

19:20 Buie makes floater in the lane to even the score, 2-2.

17:55 House makes a three-pointer to put the Panthers up 6-4.

17:32 Izunabor makes a midrange jumper to give High Point the lead again, 8-6.

15:55 Wright makes a contested layup to extend the Panthers lead 10-6.

15:20 Wright makes a fading jumper to give High Point a 12-6 lead.