Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    LIVE GAME FEED: High Point at Northwestern
    Updated:
    Original:

    LIVE GAME FEED: High Point at Northwestern

    Stay tuned for updates as the Wildcats look to open the season 2-0.
    Author:

    Stay tuned for updates as the Wildcats look to open the season 2-0.

    High Point Panthers at Northwestern Wildcats

    Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena

    Time: 7:00 PM CT

    Watch: BTN+

    Listen: ESPN 1000

    Northwestern will be looking to keep up their impressive defensive effort that they showed in their season opener and start the season 2-0. Their matchup this week is the High Point Panthers who are currently 1-0 after knocking off the Mount Olive Trojans. 

    **Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

    LIVE THREAD:

    Northwestern Starting Five:

    G- Boo Buie

    G - Casey Simmons

    G - Ty Berry

    F - Pete Nance

    F - Robbie Beran

    No image description

    USATSI_15584272
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME FEED: High Point at Northwestern

    Stay tuned for updates as the Wildcats look to open the season 2-0.

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17110131
    Play
    Football

    Northwestern vs. No. 20 Wisconsin Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 11 Game

    Everything you need to know before betting on the Northwestern game this week.

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17110780
    Play
    Football

    Big Ten Bowl Projections: Ohio State a Consensus College Football Playoff Pick, Michigan Back to the Rose Bowl After Fifteen Year Absence

    A complete overview of the bowl projections from a number of experts for every Big Ten team.

    4 hours ago

    High Point Starting Five:

    G - Jaden House

    G - John-Michael Wright

    F - Zach Austin

    C - Emmanuel Izunabor

    F - Rob Peterson III

    FIRST HALF

    19:46 Austin drains a midrange jump shot to put High Point up, 2-0.

    19:20 Buie makes floater in the lane to even the score, 2-2.

    17:55 House makes a three-pointer to put the Panthers up 6-4.

    17:32 Izunabor makes a midrange jumper to give High Point the lead again, 8-6.

    15:55 Wright makes a contested layup to extend the Panthers lead 10-6.

    15:20 Wright makes a fading jumper to give High Point a 12-6 lead.

    USATSI_15584272
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME FEED: High Point at Northwestern

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17110131
    Football

    Northwestern vs. No. 20 Wisconsin Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 11 Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17110780
    Football

    Big Ten Bowl Projections: Ohio State a Consensus College Football Playoff Pick, Michigan Back to the Rose Bowl After Fifteen Year Absence

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 11

    6 hours ago
    IMG_3656
    Basketball

    Northwestern’s Defense Dominates in Men's Basketball Season Opener

    Nov 10, 2021
    IMG_3656
    Basketball

    Game Recap: Northwestern Defeats Eastern Illinois in Season Opener

    Nov 10, 2021
    IMG_3547
    Basketball

    First Impressions of Northwestern's 2021-22 Men's Basketball Roster

    Nov 9, 2021
    IMG_3638
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME FEED: Eastern Illinois at Northwestern

    Nov 9, 2021
    Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Andrew Marty (7) passes the football in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Everything Northwestern Players Said After The Wildcats' Week 10 Loss To Iowa

    Nov 7, 2021