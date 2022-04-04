NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Kansas

The stage is set for the 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome. Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Monday's title game between the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (29-9) and No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (33-6) in New Orleans.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship Game How to Watch No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Kansas Date: Monday, April 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:20 p.m. ET Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La. TV: TBS Live Stream: fubo.tv, March Madness Live Betting Odds for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Kansas Spread: Kansas -4 Over/Under Total: 151.5 Moneyline: Kansas -200, North Carolina +160 Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

