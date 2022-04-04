Skip to main content

NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Kansas

Here's everything you need to know as the Tar Heels and Jayhawks clash in the national title game at Caesars Superdome.

The stage is set for the 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome. Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Monday's title game between the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (29-9) and No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (33-6) in New Orleans.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship Game

How to Watch No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Kansas

Date: Monday, April 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La.

TV: TBS

Live Stream: fubo.tv, March Madness Live

Betting Odds for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Kansas

Spread: Kansas -4

Over/Under Total: 151.5

Moneyline: Kansas -200, North Carolina +160

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

