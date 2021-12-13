NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Purdue falls, MSU and OSU rise, Wisconsin drops out of AP Top 25 & Coaches Poll in Week 6
This week, Purdue, which was previously ranked No. 1 in both polls, fell two spots to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and three spots to No. 4 in the Coaches Poll.
Michigan State moved up three places to No. 19 and Ohio State climbed five places to No. 21 in the AP Top 25.
Wisconsin, which was ranked No. 22 and No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls last week, respectively, fell out of the rankings. Wisconsin, along with Iowa, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota received votes.
Below are the current NCAA rankings and Big Ten standings entering Week 6.
AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll - Week 6
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
1. Baylor
1. Baylor
2. Duke
2. Duke
3. Purdue
3. UCLA
4. UCLA
T4. Purdue
5. Gonzaga
T4. Gonzaga
6. Alabama
6. Arizona
7. Kansas
7. Kansas
8. Arizona
8. Alabama
9. Villanova
9. USC
10. USC
10. Villanova
11. Iowa State
11. Iowa State
12. Michigan State
12. Michigan State
13. Auburn
13. Houston
14. Houston
14. Auburn
15. Ohio State
15. Ohio State
16. Seton Hall
16. Seton Hall
17. Texas
17. Texas
18. Tennessee
18. Tennessee
19. LSU
19. Arkansas
20. UConn
20. LSU
21. Kentucky
21. Kentucky
22. Xavier
22. UConn
23. Colorado State
23. Colorado State
24. Arkansas
24. Texas Tech
25. Texas Tech
25. Xavier
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 110, Providence 41, San Francisco 36, North Carolina 31, Florida 17, Oklahoma 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Loyola Chicago 10, BYU 9, Minnesota 7, Illinois 6, West Virginia 5, Saint Mary's 2, Weber State 1
Dropped from rankings: Florida 20, Wisconsin 22, BYU 24
Dropped from rankings: Florida 16, Wisconsin 17, BYU 23
The Big Ten boasts three teams in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings
The following standings are accurate as of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Streak
(12) Michigan State
2-0
9-2
W4
(15) Ohio State
2-0
8-2
W4
Illinois
2-0
7-3
L1
Northwestern
1-0
7-2
W2
Minnesota
1-1
8-1
W1
Wisconsin
1-1
8-2
L1
Rutgers
1-1
5-5
L1
(3) Purdue
1-1
9-1
W1
Indiana
1-1
8-2
W1
Michigan
1-1
6-4
L1
Maryland
0-1
6-4
W1
Iowa
0-2
7-3
L3
Penn State
0-2
5-5
L1
Nebraska
0-2
5-6
L4
