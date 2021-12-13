Skip to main content
    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Purdue falls, MSU and OSU rise, Wisconsin drops out of AP Top 25 & Coaches Poll in Week 6

    The Big Ten boasts three teams in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
    Author:

    This week, Purdue, which was previously ranked No. 1 in both polls, fell two spots to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and three spots to No. 4 in the Coaches Poll. 

    Michigan State moved up three places to No. 19 and Ohio State climbed five places to No. 21 in the AP Top 25. 

    Wisconsin, which was ranked No. 22 and No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls last week, respectively, fell out of the rankings. Wisconsin, along with Iowa, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota received votes.

    Below are the current NCAA rankings and Big Ten standings entering Week 6.

    AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll - Week 6

    AP Top 25Coaches Poll

    1. Baylor

    1. Baylor

    2. Duke

    2. Duke

    3. Purdue

    3. UCLA

    4. UCLA

    T4. Purdue

    5. Gonzaga

    T4. Gonzaga

    6. Alabama

    6. Arizona

    7. Kansas

    7. Kansas

    8. Arizona

    8. Alabama

    9. Villanova

    9. USC

    10. USC

    10. Villanova

    11. Iowa State

    11. Iowa State

    12. Michigan State

    12. Michigan State

    13. Auburn

    13. Houston

    14. Houston

    14. Auburn

    15. Ohio State

    15. Ohio State

    16. Seton Hall

    16. Seton Hall

    17. Texas

    17. Texas

    18. Tennessee

    18. Tennessee

    19. LSU

    19. Arkansas

    20. UConn

    20. LSU

    21. Kentucky

    21. Kentucky

    22. Xavier

    22. UConn

    23. Colorado State

    23. Colorado State

    24. Arkansas

    24. Texas Tech

    25. Texas Tech

    25. Xavier

    Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1

    Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 110, Providence 41, San Francisco 36, North Carolina 31, Florida 17, Oklahoma 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Loyola Chicago 10, BYU 9, Minnesota 7, Illinois 6, West Virginia 5, Saint Mary's 2, Weber State 1

    Dropped from rankings: Florida 20, Wisconsin 22, BYU 24

    Dropped from rankings: Florida 16, Wisconsin 17, BYU 23

    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Purdue falls, MSU and OSU rise, Wisconsin drops out of AP Top 25 & Coaches Poll in Week 6

    Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings

    The following standings are accurate as of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

    TeamConferenceOverallStreak

    (12) Michigan State

    2-0

    9-2

    W4

    (15) Ohio State

    2-0

    8-2

    W4

    Illinois

    2-0

    7-3

    L1

    Northwestern

    1-0

    7-2

    W2

    Minnesota

    1-1

    8-1

    W1

    Wisconsin

    1-1

    8-2

    L1

    Rutgers

    1-1

    5-5

    L1

    (3) Purdue

    1-1

    9-1

    W1

    Indiana

    1-1

    8-2

    W1

    Michigan

    1-1

    6-4

    L1

    Maryland

    0-1

    6-4

    W1

    Iowa

    0-2

    7-3

    L3

    Penn State

    0-2

    5-5

    L1

    Nebraska

    0-2

    5-6

    L4

