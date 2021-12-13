NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Purdue falls, MSU and OSU rise, Wisconsin drops out of AP Top 25 & Coaches Poll in Week 6

This week, Purdue, which was previously ranked No. 1 in both polls, fell two spots to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and three spots to No. 4 in the Coaches Poll.

Michigan State moved up three places to No. 19 and Ohio State climbed five places to No. 21 in the AP Top 25.

Wisconsin, which was ranked No. 22 and No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls last week, respectively, fell out of the rankings. Wisconsin, along with Iowa, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota received votes.

Below are the current NCAA rankings and Big Ten standings entering Week 6.

AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll - Week 6

AP Top 25 Coaches Poll 1. Baylor 1. Baylor 2. Duke 2. Duke 3. Purdue 3. UCLA 4. UCLA T4. Purdue 5. Gonzaga T4. Gonzaga 6. Alabama 6. Arizona 7. Kansas 7. Kansas 8. Arizona 8. Alabama 9. Villanova 9. USC 10. USC 10. Villanova 11. Iowa State 11. Iowa State 12. Michigan State 12. Michigan State 13. Auburn 13. Houston 14. Houston 14. Auburn 15. Ohio State 15. Ohio State 16. Seton Hall 16. Seton Hall 17. Texas 17. Texas 18. Tennessee 18. Tennessee 19. LSU 19. Arkansas 20. UConn 20. LSU 21. Kentucky 21. Kentucky 22. Xavier 22. UConn 23. Colorado State 23. Colorado State 24. Arkansas 24. Texas Tech 25. Texas Tech 25. Xavier Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1 Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 110, Providence 41, San Francisco 36, North Carolina 31, Florida 17, Oklahoma 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Loyola Chicago 10, BYU 9, Minnesota 7, Illinois 6, West Virginia 5, Saint Mary's 2, Weber State 1 Dropped from rankings: Florida 20, Wisconsin 22, BYU 24 Dropped from rankings: Florida 16, Wisconsin 17, BYU 23

Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings

The following standings are accurate as of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Team Conference Overall Streak (12) Michigan State 2-0 9-2 W4 (15) Ohio State 2-0 8-2 W4 Illinois 2-0 7-3 L1 Northwestern 1-0 7-2 W2 Minnesota 1-1 8-1 W1 Wisconsin 1-1 8-2 L1 Rutgers 1-1 5-5 L1 (3) Purdue 1-1 9-1 W1 Indiana 1-1 8-2 W1 Michigan 1-1 6-4 L1 Maryland 0-1 6-4 W1 Iowa 0-2 7-3 L3 Penn State 0-2 5-5 L1 Nebraska 0-2 5-6 L4

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow