NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas

Final Four Photo Gallery
The stage is set for the 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome. The pair of games opens with a matchup between No. 2 seed Villanova (30-7) and No. 1 seed Kansas (32-6).
Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Saturday's game in New Orleans.
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas
How to Watch No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas
Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Game Time: 6:09 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La.
TV: TBS
Live Stream: fubo.tv, March Madness Live
Betting Odds for No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas
Spread: Kansas -4
Over/Under Total: 133
Moneyline: Villanova +160, Kansas -200
