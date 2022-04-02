NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas

Final Four Photo Gallery 12 Gallery 12 Images

The stage is set for the 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome. The pair of games opens with a matchup between No. 2 seed Villanova (30-7) and No. 1 seed Kansas (32-6).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Saturday's game in New Orleans.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas How to Watch No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 6:09 p.m. ET Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La. TV: TBS Live Stream: fubo.tv, March Madness Live Betting Odds for No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas Spread: Kansas -4 Over/Under Total: 133 Moneyline: Villanova +160, Kansas -200 Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

