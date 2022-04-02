Skip to main content

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke

Here's everything you need to stay up to speed on game day.

The stage is set for the 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome. The pair of games concludes with a matchup between No. 2 seed Duke (32-6) and No. 8 seed North Carolina (28-9).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Saturday's game in New Orleans.

Final Four Photo Gallery

USATSI_18002444
12
Gallery
12 Images

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four

How to Watch No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke

2

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La.

TV: TBS

Live Stream: fubo.tv, March Madness Live

Betting Odds for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke

USATSI_18003317

Spread: Duke -4

Over/Under Total: 152.5

Moneyline: North Carolina +160, Duke -200

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Scroll to Continue

No image description

2
Play
Basketball

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke

Here's everything you need to stay up to speed on game day.

By Lauren Withrow51 seconds ago
IMG_2355
Baseball

Farinelli and O'Donnell power 'Cats, Northwestern escapes 9th inning rally to win 7-6 over Indiana

Farinelli pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings and O'Donnell went 4-6 at the plate with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs to carry Northwestern to their first Big Ten conference win of the year.

By Eli Ong1 hour ago
FPTRBFFXoAgeu3n
NCAA

Second meeting between No. 9 Wildcats and No. 23 Michigan postponed

Following yesterday's walk-off victory, the Northwestern softball team played 2 and 2/3 innings before the wintery mix weather caused a delay, making tomorrow a doubleheader.

By Molly Keshin2 hours ago

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

2
Basketball

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke

By Lauren Withrow51 seconds ago
IMG_2355
Baseball

Farinelli and O'Donnell power 'Cats, Northwestern escapes 9th inning rally to win 7-6 over Indiana

By Eli Ong1 hour ago
FPTRBFFXoAgeu3n
NCAA

Second meeting between No. 9 Wildcats and No. 23 Michigan postponed

By Molly Keshin2 hours ago
3
Basketball

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas

By Lauren Withrow3 hours ago
USATSI_18002444
Basketball

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to Watch, Betting Odds, TV Time, and Photos for Villanova vs. Kansas and UNC vs. Duke

By Lauren Withrow4 hours ago
IMG_5512
Baseball

Bullpen, costly error spoil strong start from Sullivan as the 'Cats fall to Indiana in their Big Ten opener, 5-4

By Eli Ong22 hours ago
IMG_2458
Baseball

Northwestern baseball to face Indiana in Big Ten opener

By Andrew PolkMar 31, 2022
IMG_2452
Baseball

Northwestern comes up short late, coughs up series finale against Butler, 11-10

By Eli OngMar 27, 2022
IMG_2452
Baseball

O’Donnell powers Northwestern baseball to 15-6 defeat of SIU

By Andrew PolkMar 27, 2022