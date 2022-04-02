NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke

The stage is set for the 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome. The pair of games concludes with a matchup between No. 2 seed Duke (32-6) and No. 8 seed North Carolina (28-9).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Saturday's game in New Orleans.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four How to Watch No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:49 p.m. ET Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La. TV: TBS Live Stream: fubo.tv, March Madness Live Betting Odds for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke Spread: Duke -4 Over/Under Total: 152.5 Moneyline: North Carolina +160, Duke -200 Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

