NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to Watch, Betting Odds, TV Time, and Photos for Villanova vs. Kansas and UNC vs. Duke

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to Watch, Betting Odds, TV Time, Photos + More for Villanova vs. Kansas and UNC vs. Duke
The stage is set for the 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome. The pair of games opens with a matchup between No. 2 seed Villanova (30-7) and No. 1 seed Kansas (32-6). No. 2 seed Duke (32-6) and No. 8 seed North Carolina (28-9) will cap off the night.
Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Saturday's game in New Orleans.
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four
How to Watch No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas
Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Game Time: 6:09 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La.
TV: TBS
Live Stream: fubo.tv, March Madness Live
Betting Odds for No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas
Spread: Kansas -4
Over/Under Total: 133
Moneyline: Villanova +160, Kansas -200
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
How to Watch No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke
Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Game Time: 8:49 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La.
TV: TBS
Live Stream: fubo.tv, March Madness Live
Betting Odds for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke
Spread: Duke -4
Over/Under Total: 152.5
Moneyline: North Carolina +160, Duke -200
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Here's everything you need to stay up to speed on game day as the Wildcats, Jayhawks, Tarheels and Blue Devils will fight for a spot in the National Championship.
