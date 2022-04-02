NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to Watch, Betting Odds, TV Time, and Photos for Villanova vs. Kansas and UNC vs. Duke

Skip to main content

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to Watch, Betting Odds, TV Time, Photos + More for Villanova vs. Kansas and UNC vs. Duke

Here's everything you need to stay up to speed on game day as the Wildcats, Jayhawks, Tarheels and Blue Devils will fight for a spot in the National Championship.

The stage is set for the 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome. The pair of games opens with a matchup between No. 2 seed Villanova (30-7) and No. 1 seed Kansas (32-6). No. 2 seed Duke (32-6) and No. 8 seed North Carolina (28-9) will cap off the night. 

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Saturday's game in New Orleans.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four

How to Watch No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La. 

TV: TBS

Live Stream: fubo.tv, March Madness Live

Betting Odds for No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas

Spread: Kansas -4

Over/Under Total: 133

Moneyline: Villanova +160, Kansas -200

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

How to Watch No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La.

TV: TBS

Live Stream: fubo.tv, March Madness Live

Betting Odds for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke

Spread: Duke -4

Over/Under Total: 152.5

Moneyline: North Carolina +160, Duke -200

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

