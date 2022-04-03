No. 1 Kansas and No. 8 North Carolina to compete for 2022 Men's NCAA Basketball National Championship

The Jayhawks earned a trip to the National Championship game after a dominant, 81-65 win over No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four Saturday afternoon at Caesars Superdome.

Kansas started its 2022 Final Four game hot — nabbing a 10-0 lead — and held the Wildcats off for the remainder. Senior forward David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 25 points and 9 rebounds. Kansas also got major contributions from senior guard Ochai Agbaji (21 points) and sophomore forward Jalen Wilson (11 points, 12 rebounds).

This will be the Jayhawks first trip to the title game since 2012 and a national championship win would be the team's first since Kansas defeated Memphis in 2008.