Skip to main content

No. 1 Kansas and No. 8 North Carolina to compete for 2022 Men's NCAA Basketball National Championship

The stage is set for the Jayhawks and Tar Heels in the final game of The Big Dance.

Photos from the 2022 Final Four

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; An overall view of the Caesars Superdome during a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals. Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Semifinals-North Carolina vs Duke

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; An overall view of the Caesars Superdome during a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals. Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

1 / 12

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship slate is set: the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (33-6) and the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (29-9) will face off Monday night in New Orleans in pursuit of the national title.

USATSI_18009619

The Jayhawks earned a trip to the National Championship game after a dominant, 81-65 win over No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four Saturday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. 

Kansas started its 2022 Final Four game hot — nabbing a 10-0 lead — and held the Wildcats off for the remainder. Senior forward David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 25 points and 9 rebounds. Kansas also got major contributions from senior guard Ochai Agbaji (21 points) and sophomore forward Jalen Wilson (11 points, 12 rebounds).

This will be the Jayhawks first trip to the title game since 2012 and a national championship win would be the team's first since Kansas defeated Memphis in 2008.

USATSI_18011139

No. 8 North Carolina earned a slot in the title game after an 81-77 upset of No. 2 Duke in the semifinal Monday night. 

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils were back and forth throughout the entire game, sharing 17 lead changes over 40 minutes of play. With 27 points, sophomore guard Caleb Love accounted for a third of the Tar Heels scoring. Junior forward Armando Bacot posted dominated the glass with 21 rebounds while adding another 11 points before fouling out.

"[The Tar Heels] should be front and center with the spotlight on them," UNC head coach Hubert Davis said following the game. "It's a beautiful day for North Carolina basketball."

Duke's loss marked the end of head coach Mike Krzyzewski's legendary 42-year career at the helm of the Blue Devils.  

USATSI_18002444

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship game will tip off at Caesars Superdome at 9:20 p.m. ET Monday night.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Untitled design (9)
Play
Basketball

No. 1 Kansas and No. 8 North Carolina to compete for 2022 Men's NCAA Basketball National Championship

The stage is set for the Jayhawks and Tar Heels in the final game of The Big Dance.

By Lauren Withrow39 seconds ago
2
Play
Basketball

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke

Here's everything you need to stay up to speed on game day.

By Lauren Withrow4 hours ago
IMG_2355
Baseball

Farinelli and O'Donnell power 'Cats, Northwestern escapes 9th inning rally to win 7-6 over Indiana

Farinelli pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings and O'Donnell went 4-6 at the plate with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs to carry Northwestern to their first Big Ten conference win of the year.

By Eli Ong6 hours ago

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

Untitled design (9)
Basketball

No. 1 Kansas and No. 8 North Carolina to compete for 2022 Men's NCAA Basketball National Championship

By Lauren Withrow39 seconds ago
2
Basketball

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke

By Lauren Withrow4 hours ago
IMG_2355
Baseball

Farinelli and O'Donnell power 'Cats, Northwestern escapes 9th inning rally to win 7-6 over Indiana

By Eli Ong6 hours ago
FPTRBFFXoAgeu3n
NCAA

Second meeting between No. 9 Wildcats and No. 23 Michigan postponed

By Molly Keshin6 hours ago
3
Basketball

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to watch, betting odds, TV channel, starting lineups, photo gallery + more for No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas

By Lauren Withrow7 hours ago
USATSI_18002444
Basketball

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: How to Watch, Betting Odds, TV Time, and Photos for Villanova vs. Kansas and UNC vs. Duke

By Lauren Withrow8 hours ago
IMG_5512
Baseball

Bullpen, costly error spoil strong start from Sullivan as the 'Cats fall to Indiana in their Big Ten opener, 5-4

By Eli OngApr 1, 2022
IMG_2458
Baseball

Northwestern baseball to face Indiana in Big Ten opener

By Andrew PolkMar 31, 2022
IMG_2452
Baseball

Northwestern comes up short late, coughs up series finale against Butler, 11-10

By Eli OngMar 27, 2022