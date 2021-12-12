Northwestern Basketball Game Recap: Wildcats Dominate Delaware in 76-53 Win at Welsh-Ryan

The motto for this Northwestern Wildcats team is “locked in” and that’s exactly what they have been so far this season. The Wildcats have been unstoppable at Welsh-Ryan Arena and won their fifth straight game at home today defeating the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 76-53.

The Wildcats went on a 13-0 run capped off by a three-point beauty from Junior Guard Layla Hartman. It was a career high 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for Hartman. We expected to see a lights-out performance from Senior Guard Veronica Burton and she delivered with 17 points for the Wildcats. However, it was Freshman Forward Caileigh Walsh who led the Wildcats today with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. The Wildcats are currently shooting 45% from the field and 41% from three.

Wildcats Head Coach Joe McKeown commended each of his players who stepped up in today’s game and said he’s happy with how the team continues to set expectations instead of setting roles on the team.

“You want Burton making decisions every play because she doesn’t make very many bad decisions … just incredible floor game on her part. We asked a lot of people to step up and they’re doing a great job,” he said. “Hartman has also played so well since the first day of practice and we felt like her opportunity was coming. Walsh hit big shots, big threes and she can do that. We are seeing that as we get through the non-conference. She is a skilled offensive player.”

The Wildcats take on the Milwaukee Panthers on Tuesday December 14th at 7 pm CST and continue conference play on New Year's Eve against Minnesota.

