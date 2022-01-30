Northwestern men’s basketball sells out Welsh-Ryan Arena for first time since 2020 before loss to Illinois

The sold-out crowd at Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Northwestern and No. 24 Illinois was the first of its kind in nearly two years. The last time all 7,039 seats at Welsh-Ryan Arena were claimed was when the two in-state rivals took the floor on Feb. 27, 2020.

According to a Northwestern ticket taker, the University typically limits its Wildside sections, which are located behind each baseline, to 700 students. If more than 700 students come to a game, management attempts to locate additional overflow seating in the arena. However, due to the influx of students hoping to attend Saturday’s game, Northwestern ticketers stopped keeping track of student attendance and allowed Wildcats to pack into the Wildside.

“The Wildside is insane today,“ said Dan Olinger, a junior Wildcat who arrived to Welsh-Ryan over an hour before tipoff. “We were planning it out because we wanted to get a shirt and good seat, and we heard they might have to turn people away from the game.”

Northwestern is one of only three Big Ten schools that gives students free admission to men’s basketball games, but student engagement doesn’t stop at the door. The first 200 students to show up at the arena received vouchers that could be redeemed for Northwestern Basketball shirts at halftime. Early in the first quarter, the student sections were flooded with purple and white balloons, which remained in the hands of fans for the remainder of the game.

Despite falling to the Fighting Illini by a score of 59-56, Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said that the packed house at Welsh-Ryan helped his team compete.

“I so appreciate it and I hope that our students will keeping coming out even though we’ve come up short here,” Collins said following the game. “Our first three conference games, we weren’t allowed to have any students at the game … That’s a big deal.”

Northwestern’s first three home conference games took place during the University’s “Wildcat Wellness” period, during which students took remote classes and student tickets were unavailable in an effort to gauge COVID-19 prevalence on campus after winter break.

“It was hard not having those fans and having to create your energy as a team,” said graduate forward Elijah Williams. “Getting that home court advantage is a great feeling when the students show up.”

Collins also emphasized the added challenge his team feels when playing at venues like Michigan State’s Breslin Center, Purdue’s Mackey Arena and Michigan’s Crisler Center, which all feature spirited student sections. Collins hopes to create an environment at Welsh-Ryan that similarly challenges future opponents and helps the Wildcats improve their 9-10 (2-8 Big Ten) record.

“We really feel that energy during the game,” said senior forward Pete Nance. “I think with that continued support and continued energy we’re going to get over the hump.”

The Wildcats hit the road to face Rutgers on Tuesday before returning home to host Nebraska on Saturday, Feb. 5.

