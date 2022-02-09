Skip to main content

Northwestern takes down shorthanded Hoosiers after five Indiana players are suspended

The Hoosiers couldn't overcome setback of five player suspensions Tuesday night in Evanston.

Northwestern (12-10, 5-8 Big Ten) took down Indiana (16-7, 7-6 Big Ten) by a score of 59-51 Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. 

The Hoosiers played without five players, all of whom have been suspended for violating team rules, according to Indiana head coach Mike Woodson. Details of the violations have not been disclosed. 

The five players include guards Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Khristian Lander, and Tamar Bates, and center Michael Durr. Johnson and Stewart have started 22 and 21 out of 23 games, respectively. 

"They broke rules and they were punished for it it," Woodson told the media after the game. "If we're going to be a team, and you set rules guys have gotta obey as a team, then that's what you've got to do ... It doesn't start on the floor. You've got to do all the necessary things off the floor as well."

Guards Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway stepped up into the starting roles, alongside forwards Miller Kopp, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson.

The suspended players were dressed and warming up before the game. Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said that Northwestern was not aware of the suspensions until moments before tipoff.

"Obviously, they didn't have some of their best guys," Collins said following the game. "They still had a lot of great guys out there ... They fought. They made it real hard on us to win tonight."

Sophomore guard Trey Galloway stepped up in a big way for the Hoosiers, finishing with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists before fouling out in his thirteenth start of the season.

"Trey Galloway played his butt off," Woodson said. "I think all the guys who played tonight played extremely well. Unfortunately, their teammates let them down."

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins admired Galloway's play following the game. 

"Galloway got downhill on us," Collins said.

As for the handful of suspended players, Woodson said that he does not know how long the punishment will last.

""I want to be with players who wear the uniform proudly and do all the things necessary on and off the court," Woodson said. "I don’t know if it's a one game thing or not. I've got to make that decision on the way home tonight."

"I'm very disappointed because I'm strictly about the team," Woodson said. 

