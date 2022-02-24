Skip to main content

Northwestern Women's Basketball Hosts Purdue on Senior Night

Four senior Wildcats will be honored Thursday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Northwestern celebrates Senior Night on Thursday against Purdue at Welsh-Ryan Arena. 

The Wildcats will celebrate the athletic careers of four seniors: Veronica Burton, Jess Sancataldo, Courtney Shaw and Sydney Wood. With a win percentage of 68% from 2018-22, the class has recorded the second-best four-year mark in program history. The class also contributed to the team's Big Ten championship title in 2020 and NCAA Tournament berth in 2021.

Meet the Seniors

Credit: Twitter/Northwestern Women's Basketball

Credit: Twitter/Northwestern Women's Basketball

1 / 5

Northwestern is looking to sweep the series with Purdue this season, as the 'Cats beat the Boilermakers in dominant fashion on Feb. 4 by a score of 80-67. Burton finished that game with 26 points, sex steals, six rebounds and three assists.

No image description

FMWGga9XIAMyVkL
Play
Basketball

Northwestern Women's Basketball Hosts Purdue on Senior Night

Four senior Wildcats will be honored Thursday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

By Lauren Withrow
41 seconds ago
Untitled design (5)
Play
Basketball

Game Day Hub: How to Watch, Odds + More for Northwestern vs. Nebraska

The Wildcats have only four conference games remaining before the 2022 Men's Big Ten Tournament.

By Lauren Withrow
Feb 22, 2022
FLzxwfhUcAQR2eK (1)
Play
Baseball

Series Recap: Northwestern Baseball Swept by UAB

The Wildcats allowed 33 runs to the Blazers and failed to keep pace on offense, dropping its first four games of the season.

By Andrew Polk
Feb 20, 2022

Northwestern is looking to sweep the series with Purdue this season, as the 'Cats beat the Boilermakers in dominant fashion on Feb. 4 by a score of 80-67. Burton finished that game with 26 points, sex steals, six rebounds and three assists.

The Wildcats and Boilermakers will tip-off at 7 p.m. CT on B1G+.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

FMWGga9XIAMyVkL
Basketball

Northwestern Women's Basketball Hosts Purdue on Senior Night

By Lauren Withrow
42 seconds ago
Untitled design (5)
Basketball

Game Day Hub: How to Watch, Odds + More for Northwestern vs. Nebraska

By Lauren Withrow
Feb 22, 2022
FLzxwfhUcAQR2eK (1)
Baseball

Series Recap: Northwestern Baseball Swept by UAB

By Andrew Polk
Feb 20, 2022
USATSI_17724141
Basketball

Northwestern Unable to Stop Minnesota in Big Ten Matchup

By Jack Murray
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_17702652
Basketball

Game Day Hub and LIVE FEED: How to Watch and Starting Lineups for Northwestern vs. Minnesota

By Jonathan Fernandez
Feb 19, 2022
NU baseball2
Baseball

2022 Northwestern Baseball Preview: Wildcats Aim to Bounce Back After Disappointing 2021 Season

By Connor Zimmerlee
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_17591327
Football

Northwestern’s Ben Skowronek takes on Super Bowl LVI with help from uncle Trent Green

By Alyssa Haduck
Feb 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 11.57.04 AM
Wildcats In The Pros

Game Day Hub: How to Watch the Wildcats in the Super Bowl

By Jack Murray
Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17644998
Basketball

Northwestern takes down shorthanded Hoosiers after five Indiana players are suspended

By Lauren Withrow
Feb 9, 2022