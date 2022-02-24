Northwestern Women's Basketball Hosts Purdue on Senior Night

Northwestern celebrates Senior Night on Thursday against Purdue at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Wildcats will celebrate the athletic careers of four seniors: Veronica Burton, Jess Sancataldo, Courtney Shaw and Sydney Wood. With a win percentage of 68% from 2018-22, the class has recorded the second-best four-year mark in program history. The class also contributed to the team's Big Ten championship title in 2020 and NCAA Tournament berth in 2021.

Meet the Seniors Credit: Twitter/Northwestern Women's Basketball 1 / 5

Northwestern is looking to sweep the series with Purdue this season, as the 'Cats beat the Boilermakers in dominant fashion on Feb. 4 by a score of 80-67. Burton finished that game with 26 points, sex steals, six rebounds and three assists.

Northwestern is looking to sweep the series with Purdue this season, as the 'Cats beat the Boilermakers in dominant fashion on Feb. 4 by a score of 80-67. Burton finished that game with 26 points, sex steals, six rebounds and three assists.

The Wildcats and Boilermakers will tip-off at 7 p.m. CT on B1G+.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow