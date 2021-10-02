Basketball Recruit Josh Reed Commits to Cincinatti

Class of 2022 basketball prospect Josh Reed announced his commitment to the University of Cincinnati on October 1st via Twitter

Reed is a three-star rated prospect on 24/7sports.com and had received 14 offers and announced a Top-5 on Aug. 24. Reed was considering Boston College, Northwestern University, Butler University, Cincinnati and the University of South Carolina.

Reed possesses a large frame, standing in at 6'6" and weighing 195 lbs. The Atlanta, Georgia product plays for Pace Academy in Atlanta and is ranked as the 147th best player in his class. He is also ranked as the 37th best small forward in the class and the seventh overall player in Georgia.

Reed is a sniper from beyond the arc, but does show driving ability in the paint. In the video below, he creates quality shots, as well as showing solid rebounding ability.

Although Reed will not be hitting the hardwood at Welsh-Ryan Arena as a Wildcat, his commitment is notable when considering the Bearcats recent decision to move to the Big 12 Conference. Cincinnati will not be in the conference next year, but it is likely that Reed would end up playing in that conference before his career is over.

