August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcast
Search
Publish date:

Northwestern Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Slate

The Wildcats released the out-of-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season earlier today.
Author:

For the first time since hoisting the Big Ten Championship Trophy in 2020, fans are welcome back into the Welsh-Ryan Arena to get a glimpse of the 2021-22 Wildcats, as the women’s basketball team announced their out-of-conference schedule for the upcoming season earlier today.

Coming off of the program's first NCAA Tournament win in 28 years against UCF this past March, the Wildcats are looking to continue to elevate their game with a considerably challenging collection of teams outside of the B1G comfort zone to start off the 2021-22 season. The non-conference agenda calls for seven home games and three road trips, including a trip to the 2021 Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands (St. Thomas, specifically) from November 25-27.

The Wildcats’ first game of the year on their home court will take place on Wednesday, November 10 against cross-town rivals UIC, soon followed by two other contests in Evanston that month: UCSB on November 14, and Loyola Chicago making the short trip north on November 17.

On November 21, the much-anticipated rivalry between Northwestern and DePaul returns to the hardwood, as the Wildcats will head to the Blue Demons’ den to avenge their 70-68 loss back in December 2019. The matchup will also include yet another showdown between Wildcats head coach Joe McKeown and DePaul’s Doug Bruno, both notable names in women’s college hoops.

At the Paradise Jam on Thanksgiving weekend, Northwestern will face a tough slate of opponents, as they are scheduled to take on South Dakota, powerhouse Texas A&M and Pittsburgh, the former of whom made it last season’s “big dance” at the NCAA Tournament, and the latter, which constitutes a rematch of the 2018 ACC/B1G Challenge matchup.

The Wildcats are then on the road again to face Clemson in the 2021 edition of the ACC/B1G Challenge on December 2.

The rest of December consists of four other tune-up matchups before rolling into the Big Ten season, including contests against Delaware, Milwaukee, and Temple on December 11, 14 and 17, respectively. To round out the non-conference slate before the holiday season, the Wildcats will face the Oregon Ducks on December 21 at Welsh-Ryan Arena in a highly-anticipated matchup; the contest also includes a reunion between USA Basketball teammates and FIBA AmeriCup gold medalists, Wildcats senior Veronica Burton and Oregon’s Sedona Prince (who you may know from TikTok).  

You can take a look at the entire schedule for the women’s basketball 2021-22 season here.

No image description

USATSI_15495717
Play
Basketball

Northwestern Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Slate

The Wildcats released the out-of-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season earlier today.

ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Commissioners Introduce the Alliance
Play
NCAA

WATCH: ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Commissioners Introduce the "Alliance"

Watch the conference commissioners discuss the Alliance in the full press conference video here.

Untitled design (2)
Play
NCAA

The Alliance: No Contracts, Just Vibes

These are the most important things shared during Tuesday's joint ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 press conference.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Is the Transfer Portal the Answer for Northwestern Football?

The Biggest News From Each Big Ten Program This Week

WATCH: Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson Talks Starting Job, Season Opener, Personal Development

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Molly Keshin at @mollykesh22

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

USATSI_15495717
Basketball

Northwestern Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Slate

ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Commissioners Introduce the Alliance
NCAA

WATCH: ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Commissioners Introduce the "Alliance"

Untitled design (2)
NCAA

The Alliance: No Contracts, Just Vibes

Untitled design
Football

LIVE UPDATES: Joint ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Press Conference

Screen Shot 2021-08-22 at 7.41.02 PM
Football

Jim O'Neil and Brandon Joseph Headline New Defensive Era

Screen Shot 2021-08-22 at 6.44.11 PM
Football

This is the Ultimate Northwestern Quarterback

USATSI_16565300
Football

BREAKING: Big Ten Announces Forfeiture Policy in Response to COVID-19

USATSI_13325306
Football

Both the Rookie and the Vet: Fifth-Year Transfer Stephon Robinson Jr. is Finding His Footing With Northwestern

Screen Shot 2021-08-21 at 4.36.53 PM
Football

WATCH: ESPN Names Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald the Ultimate Warrior