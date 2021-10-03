Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 5 Across the Big Ten

A brief look at all of the action across the Big Ten in week five.

Friday October 1st

Iowa 51 at Maryland 14

This game was one that I thought had the potential to put Iowa on upset alert. Coming into the game the Maryland offense was firing on all cylinders behind quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. That momentum came crashing to a halt as the Hawkeye defense smothered the Terps offense, picking Tagovailoa off five times en route to a 51-14 blowout win to move to 5-0 on the season.

Saturday October 2nd

Minnesota 20 at Purdue 13

I'm not quite what sure to make of this Minnesota team but hats off to them for the bounce back victory following the embarrassing loss to Bowling Green to. For Purdue, though, this one is going to hurt. They led Minnesota in pretty much every major offensive categories but lost the turnover battle. The win for Minnesota brings the record of both teams to 3-2 on the season.

Michigan 38 at Wisconsin 17

Credit to Michigan, they came out as underdogs in this game and completely blew the doors off of Wisconsin. This Wolverine team continues to roll behind quarterback Cade McNamara, who threw for an efficient 197 yards and two touchdowns to keep Michigan undefeated. For the Badgers, they now drop to 1-3 on the season, as drop their third game against a quality opponent this season.

Charlotte 14 at Illinois 24

Simply put, this was a game Illinois had to win. A loss in this game would have dropped the Illini to 1-5 on the season and would have put their bowl game hopes on life support. They did what they needed to do though, beating a clearly inferior Charlotte team, improving to 2-4 on the season and managing to keep their slim bowl hopes alive for now.

Ohio State 52 at Rutgers 13

Ohio State continues to get the job done week in and week out as they march onward to a potential Big Ten title game appearance. Quarterback CJ Stroud was absolutely dominant in this one, putting up 330 passing yards and five touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the Buckeye defense held the high flying Rutgers offense to only 13 points as they improve to 4-1 on the season to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Indiana 0 at Penn State 24

Penn State continues to handle their business this season. They had no trouble with Indiana as they were dominant on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they were a balanced attack, putting up 408 yards of offense on 199 yards passing and 209 yards rushing. They were smothering on defense, shutting Indiana out and improving their record to 5-0 on the season.

Western Kentucky 31 at Michigan State 48

This was a game on paper that the Spartans win with ease and that is exactly what they did, easily dispatching Western Kentucky to remain undefeated. They were led offensively by quarterback Payton Thorne, who threw for 327 yards and a touchdown, and running back Kenneth Walker, who ran wild for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

Northwestern 7 at Nebraska 56

This game was pretty much over from the first play from scrimmage, as Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez unleashed a 70-yard strike, which would lead to him running it in himself. Martinez would tally three rushing touchdowns in the quarter alone. He would put up video game numbers on a shoddy Northwestern defense, throwing 202 yards, rushing for 50 and accounting for five total touchdowns. The Nebraska offense put up a staggering 657 yards of offense on the day, improving to 3-3 on the season.

