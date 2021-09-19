Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 3 Across the Big Ten

A brief look at all of the action across the Big Ten in week three.

Friday September 17th

Maryland 20 Illinois 17

This game was your classic Big Ten game. A low-scoring, sometimes ugly game between two teams battling it out for a win. Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terps managed a game winning drive capped off by a game winning field goal. For Illinois this marks their third straight loss after a win in the season opener as things are quickly getting out of hand for the Illini.

Saturday September 18th

Michigan State 38 Miami (FL) 17

As I said in the preview for this game, while according the rankings this may appear to be an upset, it was not much of an upset in actuality. Miami has not looked good at all to start the season while the Spartans have looked completely dominant for the third straight game to start 3-0 and plant themselves square in the race for a Big Ten East crown. Oh and you know I have to give their social media team credit for the amazing post game tweet as well.

Nebraska 17 Oklahoma 23

I will be the first to admit that I fully anticipated this to be a blowout loss for the Huskers. However, though, they looked solid for most of the game as they gave the third ranked Sooners all they could handle. Unfortunately for Nebraska they couldn't quite pull the upset off as they would fall to the Sooners. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost saw his seat get a little warmer today but with the performance the Huskers showed, his job is safe for now.

Cincinnati 38 Indiana 24

Coming into this game, Indiana knew they would have to contain the Heisman hopeful, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, if they wanted to pull off the big upset. Overall they did a good enough job, holding Ridder to only 245 yards through the air and 45 yards rushing, with a passing and rushing touchdown. However, they turned the ball over four times and ultimately could not overcome them, losing to the Bearcats to move to 1-2 on the season.

Northern Illinois 10 Michigan 63

Another week and yet another blowout win for the Wolverines. They have cruised to a 3-0 record in dominant fashion, racking up wins like they're nothing. Yes, they have not really played anyone of note yet, but you can only beat the team in front of you on a weekly basis. The Wolverines offensive explosion was led by a strong rushing attack, headlined by running back Blake Corum who had 13 carries for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

Minnesota 30 Colorado 0

To call what the Golden Gophers did to Colorado a victory does not do it enough justice. The Gophers were outright dominant in this game from the opening whistle, moving the ball at will against the Buffaloes. Minnesota put up 441 yards of total offense while holding Colorado to a measly 63. No, that is not a typo. The Colorado offense managed 63 yards of offense, including -19 rushing yards on the game, as Minnesota moves to 2-1 on the season.

Purdue 13 Notre Dame 27

This game had the potential to be a trap game for Notre Dame as Purdue can sometimes play spoiler in playoff hopeful seasons, pulling off big upsets. That was not the case this week, however, as the Boilermakers could not go into South Bend and knock off the Irish. The Boilermakers out-gained the Irish, 348 yards to 343, and were within four going into the fourth quarter but gave up ten fourth quarter points to fall to 2-1 on the season.

Kent State 7 Iowa 30

The season is officially three weeks old and Iowa has looked like the best team in the Big Ten so far. Despite the slow start against Kent State, the Hawkeyes finished up in dominant fashion, racking up 418 yards of offense in the process while only allowing 264. Yes, it is early in the season, but the Hawkeyes look like a real threat to run the table and potentially capture a Big Ten championship as well as a berth in the College Football Playoffs.

Tulsa 20 Ohio State 41

The Buckeyes bounced back from a devastating upset loss in week two in dominant fashion as they had no issue dispatching Tulsa in this one. Knowing they have very little room for error if they want to capture another Big Ten title and make the CFP again, the Buckeyes came out today and flexed their muscles in the victory. They were led by running back TreVeyon Henderson, who had a monster game, taking 24 carries for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Delaware 13 Rutgers 45

Raise your hand if you had Rutgers starting the season 3-0 and looking like an offensive juggernaut in the process. Now put your hand down because you didn't see that coming. The Scarlet Knights are similar to Michigan in that they haven't really played tough competition yet but again, you can only beat who is in front of you. The Knights offense continued to roll behind quarterback Noah Vedral, who threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns on an efficient 21/25 passing.

Northwestern 23 Duke 30

This game was a tale of two halves. If you turned the game off at halftime you would have expected Duke to run away with this game in blowout fashion as they lad at the half 30-7. However, the Wildcats would stage a furious comeback, led by quarterback Andrew Marty. Marty went down with an injury though and the comeback would ultimately fall short. The Blue Devils offense was led by quarterback who threw for 314 yards and one touchdown, including a clutch third down conversion to ice the game.

Auburn 20 Penn State 28

I thought this had game of the week potential and it did not disappoint in the slightest. The Tigers hoped to go into Happy Valley and leave with an upset victory over the Nittany Lions, but could not get the job done. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford would lead the way in an absolute thriller, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns. This was a marquee win for Penn State as they made a statement, improving to 3-0 with their eyes on a Big Ten title

