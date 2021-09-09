Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Game in the Big Ten During Week 2

Here's what you need to know about every Big Ten game happening this week.

Saturday September 11th

Virginia vs. Illinois

The Fighting Illini will look to bounce back from a week one loss to the UTSA Roadrunners against the Cavaliers. This should be an interesting game, as there is no way to tell if you will see week zero Illinois that was in control the entire game or week one Illinois who struggled.

WATCH: Saturday at 10:00 AM CT on ACC Network

Michigan State vs. Youngstown State

The Spartans were absolutely dominant in their season opener against Northwestern, putting up over 500 yards of total offense, including 326 yards rushing. No offense to the Penguins, but the Spartans are heavy favorites for a reason and should roll to a 2-0 record to start the season.

WATCH: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Big Ten Network

Northwestern vs. Indiana State

It was a rough season opener for the Wildcats, as they were outplayed in all three facets of the game in their loss against Michigan State. Their week two matchup, hopefully, should be an easy way to get back on track as they look to beat the Sycamores of Indiana State to get back on track and get to a 1-1 record.

WATCH: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Oregon

One of the two marquee matchups for the Big Ten in week two sees the Buckeyes of Ohio State taking on the Oregon Ducks. The Buckeyes started slow but looked dominant in the second half of their season opener against Minnesota, while the Ducks struggled heavily against Fresno State. OSU opens as 13 point favorites and it's hard not to see why after week one.

WATCH: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Fox

Minnesota vs. Miami (OH)

The Golden Gophers will look to bounce back from a rough week one loss to Ohio State as they take on the RedHawks. They will have to do so, though, without star running back Mo Ibrahim as he was lost for the season to a lower leg injury, a loss that could spell trouble for the Gophers going forward.

WATCH: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on ESPNU

Syracuse vs. Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights looked dominant in their week one opener, with the caveat being that game was against Temple. But hey, you can only beat who is in front of you and Rutgers did just that. Watch for them to put up a good game against Syracuse, who themselves are a sneaky good ACC team.

WATCH: Saturday at 1:00 PM CT on ACC Network

Connecticut vs. Purdue

Talk about an absolute cupcake for Purdue in week two. No offense to the Huskies but they have not won a game since 2019. Look for the Boilermakers to roll to arguably their easiest win of the season and improve to 2-0 to start their season.

WATCH: Saturday at 2:00 PM CT on CBSSN

Nebraska vs. Buffalo

This game has the makings of a trap game for the Huskers, as on paper they are favored by nearly two touchdowns, and should win running away. As for if that will actually happen, this Buffalo team is a solid team and could give the Huskers fits, thus warming Scott Frost’s seat right back up after he cooled it with a week one win.

WATCH: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network

Penn State vs. Ball State

After strolling into Madison and stunning Wisconsin at home for an upset win in week one, the Nittany Lions get a bit of a breather. Look for Penn State to cruise to an easy win and improve to 2-0 on the season.

WATCH: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Fox Sports 1

Iowa State vs. Iowa

The premiere matchup in the Big Ten during week two will feature a top ten matchup between Iowa and Iowa State, the first time the two teams have been ranked while playing each other. This should easily be the game of the week and has huge playoff implications on the line.

WATCH: Saturday at 3:30 PM CT on ABC

Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan

The Badgers were punched in the mouth in week one, being handed an upset loss by Penn State. However, the Badgers get a fairly easy opponent to bounce back and regroup against, hoping to get to 1-1 on the season and avoid causing panic across Madison.

WATCH: Saturday at 6:00 PM CT on Fox Sports 1

Maryland vs. Howard

The Terrapins impressed in week one, pulling out a win over a solid Big 12 team in West Virginia. Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the explosive Maryland offense should put up big numbers in week two.

WATCH: Saturday at 6:30 PM on Big Ten Network

Michigan vs. Washington

What was once a preseason potential third marquee matchup in week two lost some of its shine after Washington’s week one loss to Montana. Despite that, the Huskies are still a solid team and should put up a good game against Michigan, who looks to add a solid win and get to 2-0.

WATCH: Saturday at 6:30 PM CT on ABC

Indiana vs. Idaho

The Hoosiers went into week one confident about their season only to get their doors blown off by a really good Iowa team. Their week two matchup should help get them back on track as they should have little to no trouble knocking off Idaho to get to 1-1.

WATCH: Saturday at 6:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Should Evan Hull be Northwestern’s Starting Running Back?

Chicago’s Big Ten Team to Honor 9/11 Heroes This Saturday

Northwestern Film Room: Splitting the Difference Against Michigan State

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and @ConnorJZ98

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily