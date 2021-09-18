Andrew Marty Scores Two Quick TDs to Cut Deficit to 10
The insertion of senior quarterback Andrew Marty into this game has completely changed the Wildcat offense and the tenor of the entire game. He has already led the Wildcats to three touchdowns in what's felt like only four total minutes with the ball.
His second scoring drive featured two highlight passes. The first was a 30-yard bomb to senior receiver Stephon Robinson III and the second was a 20-yard TD pass from Marty to sophomore tight end Marshall Lang.
After failing to convert on a two-point conversion, the NU defense quickly forced a fumble close to their own end zone. With the Wildcats already within striking distance, Marty closed out the drive with a one-yard rush to bring the score to 30-20.
Marty has completed six of his nine throws for 127 yards, two passing TDs, and a rushing touchdown.
