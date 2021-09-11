Around the Big Ten: Illinois at Virginia Game Recap

Checking in on how Illinois did in their matchup against ACC foe Virginia.

The Fighting Illini (1-0 B1G, 1-2 overall) looked to overcome last week's loss to the UTSA Roadrunners in their Week 2 matchup at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA to take on the Virginia Cavaliers. However, Illinois would come up short in the ACC-B1G challenge, falling to the Hoos 42-14 in an early morning orange-and-blue battle.

On their first drive of the game, Virginia got out to an early 7-0 lead on a 32-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong to junior Oklahoma State transfer TE Jelani Woods, both of whom would ultimately have notable performances for the Cavaliers.

Armstrong, in his second year at the helm for Virginia, continued his offensive growth from last week's 43-0 domination over William & Mary, as he tallied up 405 passing yards and 5 touchdowns, going 27-36 with only one interception. Woods, on the other hand, racked up 5 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown on the day.

Although Illinois tried to fight back from a 14-point deficit going into the second quarter with a 33-yard touchdown connection between redshirt sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski and redshirt freshman Deuce Spann, UVA would answer back at the end of the first half with another touchdown from Armstrong to sophomore Dontayvion Wicks to take a 21-7 lead.

From that point on, the Hoos never really looked back, as they would allow one more touchdown–a 21-yard run from sophomore Chase Brown–by the Illini early in the second half before shutting down the Illinois offense for the rest of the contest.

Despite two missed field goals, Virginia proved its offense is more than capable against Power Five opponents as Armstrong connected with Wicks for another touchdown, as well as senior receiver Billy Kemp IV and senior running back Wayne Taulapapa for scores throughout the second half. Redshirt senior QB/WR and former Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson also took care of one himself with an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

According to the Associated Press, Armstrong became the third quarterback in UVA history to pass for over 400 yards as he led the Hoos to snap a regular-season losing streak of 9 games in non-conference Power Five matchups.

The Fighting Illini racked up a total of 116 rushing and 221 passing yards as Sitkowski finished the day completing 24 of 45 attempts against an experienced Virginia defense. They are back to facing a B1G opponent next week, as they take on Maryland at home on Friday, September 17 at 8 pm.

