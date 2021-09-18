Around the Big Ten: Michigan State at No. 24 Miami Game Recap

The Spartans went into Hard Rock Stadium and upset the Hurricanes 38-17.

The Michigan State Spartans are 3-0 for the first time since 2015, as they upset the Miami Hurricanes 38-17. The Spartans and Hurricanes were close going into halftime, with the Spartans up 10-7, but Michigan State pulled away with a 21 point fourth quarter. Michigan State dominated the ground game from the beginning, rushing for 193 yards, including 172 by star RB Kenneth Walker III.

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne was extremely effective, throwing for 261 yards and four TDs, including a 39-yard strike to WR Jalen Nailor to make it 31-17. Nailor finished the game with four catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Spartan receiver Jayden Reed finished with a receiving touchdown, and a rushing touchdown on a reverse to put the nail in the coffin for the Spartans.

The Michigan State defense also held star Miami QB D'Eriq King in check, forcing him to throw two interceptions. Michigan State forced four Hurricane turnovers in the entire game, and held Miami to 52 rushing yards on 24 attempts.

Michigan State dominated in all three facets of the game, forcing Miami defenders to miss multiple tackles and winning along the offensive and defensive lines.

The Spartans will be at home next week taking on Nebraska at 5 pm Central, while Miami will looks to get back to .500 against Central Connecticut on Saturday. With the win, the Spartans move to second in the Big Ten East, behind Maryland, while the Miami Hurricanes fall to sixth in the ACC Coastal division, just above North Carolina.

