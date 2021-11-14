Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Each Big Ten Game in Week 11

Big Ten Scores: Week 11

Rutgers 38 at Indiana 3

A bad season managed to get even worse for the Hoosiers as they were blown out by Rutgers at home in this one, dropping them to 2-8 on the season. Rutgers, who improved their record to 5-5 with the win, relied on the run game to get things going in this one. They were able to outgain the Hoosiers on the ground to the tune of 218 yards to 85. It was a group effort for the Scarlet Knights as five different players scored a touchdown on the ground, led by running back Isaih Pacheco, who ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns. However, the play of the game belongs to offensive lineman Raiqwon O'Neal, who lived every lineman's dream with his seven yard touchdown run. With the win, the Scarlet Knights are now one game away from bowl eligibility with two games left on their schedule. They have a tall task to do so though as their last two opponents are Penn State and Maryland.

No. 9 Michigan 21 at No. 23 Penn State 17

In a game Michigan needed to win to keep their hopes of a Big Ten title game appearance and possible College Football Playoff selection alive as well, the offense got the job done. The Wolverines were led offensively by quarterback Cade McNamara and running back Hassan Haskins. McNamara threw for 217 yards and all three of Michigan's touchdowns on the day, while Haskins added 156 yards on the ground in the victory. For the Wolverines, the win keeps their Big Ten east hopes alive, setting them up for their annual clash with Ohio State to end the season. Their postseason destiny is entirely in their hands as now all they need to do is keep winning and finally manage to beat Ohio State, because in doing so they retain an outside chance at making the CFP for the first time.

Northwestern 7 at No. 20 Wisconsin 35

From the opening kickoff this one was all Wisconsin. The Northwestern offense on their opening drive was driving it down the throat of the Wisconsin defense but would throw an end zone interception, coming away with no points and setting the tone for the rest of the game. From there, it was all Badgers, as they were led on offense by quarterback Graham Mertz and running back Braelon Allen. Mertz threw for an efficient 216 yards and two touchdowns but the real star of the show was Allen, as the freshman running back rushed 173 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout victory. For Northwestern, the loss drops them to 3-7 on the season and officially out of bowl eligibility, just one year removed from a Big Ten west title. As for the Badgers, they remain in control of their destiny in the Big Ten west and appear on track for another Big Ten championship appearance.

Purdue 31 at No. 6 Ohio State 59

It is safe to say that the Spoilermakers did not make an appearance in this one for Purdue. This game was completely dominated by Ohio State from the opening kick as they would rack up a staggering 624 yards of total offense on the day behind a number of key contributors. Quarterback CJ Stroud continued his Heisman campaign, throwing for 361 yards and five touchdowns. It was another big game for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who hauled in 139 yards and a touchdown. Not to be outdone, wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave also had standout performances, with Wilson adding 126 yards and three receiving touchdowns and Olave catching nine passes for 89 yards and touchdown. They weren't solely effective through the air, though, as running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson added 215 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Ohio State remains undefeated in conference play with this win and looks poised to make yet another Big Ten title appearance as well as a CFP appearance.

Minnesota 22 at No. 19 Iowa 27

This was the only other game from this week that was a close one as it came down to the very final possession in which the Iowa defense forced a game sealing fumble. For Minnesota this loss may sting a little worse as they greatly outgained the Hawkeyes in terms of total yardage while dominating the time of possession battle as well. However, the Hawkeyes were led offensively by quarterback Alex Padilla, since the running game could only manage 71 yards on the ground. That didn't phase Padilla though, who threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the Iowa victory. The loss for Minnesota throws a wrench in their quest to win a Big Ten west title as they no longer control their own destiny to do so and need some help from Wisconsin's opponents to close the season.

Maryland 21 at No. 8 Michigan State 40

This game went nearly just as we predicted it would, as it wasn't quite a shootout but the Terps did not make life easy for the Spartan defense. Despite the loss the Maryland offense put up 451 yards of total offense, led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa shredded the porous Spartan pass defense to the tune of 350 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn't quite enough to get the win. On the other side of the ball the Spartans were led by the offensive trio of quarterback Payton Thorne, Heisman hopeful running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver Jayden Reed. Thorne threw 287 yards and four touchdowns, with Reed hauling in 114 yards and two touchdowns, while Walker continued his Heisman campaign by running for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The Spartans now face a top ten clash with Ohio State next week in a game that will have not only huge Big Ten title implications but CFP implications as well.

