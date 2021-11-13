Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Game Highlights: Northwestern vs. No. 20 Wisconsin

    Here are the biggest plays from Saturday's Big Ten West clash in Madison.
    MADISON, Wis. — The Northwestern Wildcats are at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday afternoon for a Week 11 contest against the  No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers.

    The Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) are facing the Badgers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten). The Badgers stand atop the Big Ten West and have won their last five games, including marquee victories over No. 25 Purdue, and No. 9 Iowa.

    Highlights

    Second Quarter

    14:53 — Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen rushes up the middle for two yards and the Badgers' first touchdown. 

    First Quarter

    4:39 — Wisconsin CB Caesar Williams intercepted a pass by Northwestern QB Andrew Marty intended for WR Stephon Robinson Jr.. Williams returned for 9 yards to the Wisconsin 9-yard line.

