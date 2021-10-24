Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Each Big Ten Game in Week 8

Saturday October 23

Illinois 20 at No. 7 Penn State 18

If someone just looked at the box score, it would appear as just a normal low-scoring, defensive slugfest Big Ten game. While that was true, rather than just being a normal fourth quarter game, this game took until the ninth overtime to finish, the first ever FBS game to need that many overtime periods. The two teams went to overtime tied 10-10, where they would trade field goals in the first two opening possessions. From there, the new overtime rules kicked in, where both teams were forced to go two point conversions only. They failed to score until the eight overtime which saw both teams convert. Finally, in the ninth overtime, Illinois converted their two point attempt and kept Penn State out of the end zone to complete the stunning upset to get to 3-5 on the season. For Penn State, this is their second loss of the season, as they are now 5-2, as they look forward to a daunting matchup with Ohio State next weekend.

Northwestern 7 at No. 6 Michigan 33

This game was a tale of two halves for Northwestern. The Northwestern defense was able to contain the potent Wolverine offense in the first half, holding Michigan to only ten points, as they went into the locker room trailing 10-7. From there, though, it was all Michigan in dominant fashion. Running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins were a two-headed monster on the ground, rushing for a combined 229 yards and all four of Michigan's touchdowns on the day. The Wolverines improve to 7-0 on the season as they look ahead to an undefeated Michigan State next weekend in what will be their toughest matchup of the season to date. For Northwestern, this loss drops them to 3-4 on the season, with the Minnesota Golden Gophers coming to Ryan Field next weekend.

Wisconsin 30 at No. 25 Purdue 13

Wisconsin had been a team plagued by inconsistency all season, often struggling against the quality opponents they played. That was not the case in this one, though, as they completely dominated Purdue from the opening whistle in every facet of the game, holding the Boilermakers to an astounding -13 yards rushing on the day. On the other side of the ball, however, the Badger offense ran all over the Purdue defense to the tune of 290 yards rushing. The Badger offense was led by the dynamic duo of running backs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen, who rushed for a combined 289 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The win moves the Badgers to 4-3 on the season, keeping them on track for bowl eligibility, while Purdue themselves falls to 4-3 with the loss.

Maryland 16 at Minnesota 34

The theme on Saturday for the victorious teams across the Big Ten appeared to be dominant rushing attacks, as Minnesota joined the party, outrushing Maryland 326 yards to a mere 79 for Maryland. Also like the other victors across the Big Ten, the Golden Gopher rushing attack was spearheaded by a two-headed monster out of the backfield. Running back Ky Thomas ran for 139 yards and a touchdown while his fellow running back Mar'Keise Irving ran for 105 yards and a touchdown of his own. Maryland, after starting their season 4-0, have lost three in a row in blowout fashion to fall to 4-3 on the season. For the Golden Gophers the win improves their record to 5-2 on the season, bringing them within one game of bowl eligibility.

No. 5 Ohio State 54 at Indiana 7

Indiana drove down the field on their first possession on offense for 75 yards, carving through the Buckeye defense with ease. That was the only drive of note for the Hoosiers though as the Buckeye defense only gave up 53 yards the rest of the game, holding Indiana to 128 yards of total offense on the day. Ohio State continues to look like the best team in the conference, absolutely dominating any team that gets in their way. The Buckeyes were led on offense by quarterback, and Heisman candidate, CJ Stroud, who 266 yards and four touchdowns as they improve to 6-1 on the season. The real test lies ahead for the Buckeyes though as they have a gauntlet of a schedule remaining, including a Thanksgiving weekend against the sixth ranked Wolverines.

