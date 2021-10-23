Big Ten Game Highlights: Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich — The Northwestern Wildcats are at the Big House Saturday afternoon for a Week 8 contest against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

The Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) are facing their most challenging opponent on their season slate. Michigan is 6-0 and 3-0 in the Big Ten. Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines began the season unranked but cracked the AP Top 25 at No. 25 in Week 3. The Wolverines continued to climb the ranks, jumping an additional two spots since last week. Michigan and Michigan State (7-0) are the only Big Ten teams that remain undefeated.

Highlights

Second Quarter

2:16 — Northwestern DB Coco Azema recovers Michigan WR Mike Sainristil's fumble at the Northwestern 2-yard line. Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski takes a knee to end the half.

2:33 — Northwestern RB Evan Hull rushes for a 75 yard touchdown. Michigan leads 10-7.

12:49 — Michigan RB Blake Corum rushes for 1 yard for the first score of the day. Michigan leads 7-0.

First Quarter

7:30 — Michigan RB Hassan Haskins pulls off a spin move for a 14 yard run.

13:10 — Northwestern S Brandon Joseph sacks Cade McNamara for a loss of 10 yards.

Pregame

Northwestern and Michigan present the George Jewett Trophy, honoring the first Black player for both programs.

