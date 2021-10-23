Game Recap: Northwestern Falls 33–7 to Michigan in Big Ten Contest

A terrific first half for Northwestern University's football did not carry over to the second half, and the Wildcats fell

The game was supposed to be a blowout in favor of the Wolverines, but early on the Wildcats had no intention of cowering down. The two teams traded punts for the entirety of the first quarter, but the Wolverines finally broke through in the early stages of the second quarter when sophomore running back Blake Corum ran into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. A Wildcat punt was then followed by a lengthy Wolverine drive that turned into a short field goal by senior kicker Jake Moody, making the score 10–0.

The crucial defensive stand of holding the Wolverines to a field goal paid off moments later when sophomore running back Evan Hull broke free for a 75-yard touchdown, making the score 10–7 with just 2:16 remaining in the half. The Wolverines had an opportunity to extend the lead towards the end of the half, but a forced fumble by the Wildcats within the red zone made sure the score stayed 10–7 at the half.

The Wolverines came out buzzing in the second left, picking apart the Wildcats defense until Corum once again found the end zone, this time with a five-yard rush, and extended the lead to 17–7 in favor of the home team. The Wildcats moved the ball effectively on the next drive, but a missed field goal kept the score 17–7.

The teams traded punts, but the Wildcats punt was blocked by the Wolverines, leading to terrific field position for Michigan. This resulted in another Wolverine rushing touchdown, this time for senior running back Hassan Haskins. This made the score 24–7 in favor of the Wolverines.

The Wildcats followed with a punt, before the Wolverines responded with another 44-yard field goal from Moody, making the score 27–7. Entering the final quarter, Northwestern hit another tough break when quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw his first interception of the season to Wolverine junior defensive back D.J. Turner. This led to another touchdown for Haskins, and Michigan took an overwhelming 33–7 lead.

Each team induced a fumble and substituted a quarterback in the remaining time, but the score remained the same and Michigan claimed victory in a blow out fashion

McNamara finished 20–27 for 129 yards and no touchdowns for the Wolverines, while Hilinski went 14–29 for 114 yards and an interception. Hull finished with 81 yards and a touchdown while Wildcats junior wide receiver Malik Washington had 63 yards from six receptions. Corum and Haskins each had over 100 yards on the ground and two touchdowns for the Wolverines, and junior tight end Erick All led Michigan is receiving yards with 34 yards

The Wildcats (3–4, 1–3 in Big Ten) return home next week to face the University of Minnesota. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. C.T.