Big Ten Football Championship: Game Recap and Highlights From Iowa vs. Michigan

    • December 5, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Big Ten Football Championship: Game Recap and Live Highlights From Iowa vs. Michigan

    The Wolverines and Hawkeyes are competing for the Big Ten title. Here are the biggest moments from Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Author:

    Two Big Ten divisional champions will compete for the conference title Saturday afternoon: Michigan from the East and Iowa from the West. The Big Ten Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    Saturday's game will be the 62nd meeting between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes. Michigan leads the all-time series 42-15-4 and has won 13 of the last 21 games in the series.

    Michigan and Iowa will compete for both the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy and an opportunity to play in one of the six bowl games that comprise the College Football Playoff, including the Rose Bowl.

    Below are live highlights from Saturday's championship game.

    First Quarter

    1:26 — 22-yard field goal by Iowa K Caleb Shudak is good. Michigan leads 14-3.

    5:27 — Michigan RB Donovan Edwards completes 75-yard pass to  WR Roman Wilson. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 14-0.

    6:38 — Michigan RB Blake Corum rushes for 67 yards and the Wolverines first touchdown. Kick by Jake Moody is good  Michigan leads 7-0.

    15:00 — Iowa wins coin toss. Michigan will receive.  

    Pregame

    Michigan honors Oxford High School shooting victims with jersey patch

    The Wolverines will wear a yellow patch on the right chest of their jerseys to honor those impacted by the shooting that took place at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. 

    "The shape is of Oxford's 'Block O', meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members," Michigan Football said on Twitter Thursday.

    "The 'TM' and '42' pay tribute to football player Tate Myre," the program continued. "Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts."

    "We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong."

    The Hawkeyes and Wolverines Arrive in Indianapolis

    BIowa and Michigan landed in Indianapolis Friday afternoon. Each team was welcomed with a customized IndyCar before heading to Lucas Oil Stadium.

