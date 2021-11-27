Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Big Ten Game Recap: No. 5 Michigan Upsets No. 2 Ohio State With 42-27 Victory in Ann Arbor

    Could the Wolverines punch their ticket to the college football playoffs after today's win over the Buckeyes?
    ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Wolverines (11-1) haven't beaten the Buckeyes (10-2)since 2011. Today, Jim Harbaugh got his first victory over the Buckeyes in a 42-27 upset at the Big House. The Wolverines have officially won the Big Ten East and punched their ticket to their first Big Ten Championship title game. 

    Game Highlights

    Fourth Quarter 

    2:17 — Hassan Haskins scores his fifth touchdown of the day on a four yard rush. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 42-27.

    4:45 — TreVeyon Henderson scores on a 10-yard pass from QB C.J. Stroud. Kick by Noah Ruggles is good. Michigan leads 35-27.

    9:14 — Hassan Haskins hauls it in on a 2-yard rush. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 35-20.

    14:05 — TreVeyon Henderson hauls in a 1-yard rush. Kick by Noah Ruggles is good. Michigan leads 28-20.

    Third Quarter

    5:49 — Hassan Haskins scores on a 1-yard rush. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 28-13.

    11:50 — Hassan Haskins hauls in a 13-yard rush. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 21-13.

    Halftime: Michigan 14 — Ohio State 13

    Second Quarter

    0:09 — Noah Ruggles kicks a 30-yard field goal. Michigan leads 14-13.

    3:51 —Hassan Haskins hauls in a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 14-10.

    9:12 — Garrett Wilson scores on a 25-yard pass from C.J. Stroud. Kick by Noah Ruggles is good. Ohio State leads 10-7.

    First Quarter

    3:36 — Noah Ruggles kicks 31-yard field goal. Michigan leads 7-3.

    10:12 — A.J. Henning scores on a 14-yard rush. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 7-0.

