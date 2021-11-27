Big Ten Game Recap: No. 5 Michigan Upsets No. 2 Ohio State With 42-27 Victory in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Wolverines (11-1) haven't beaten the Buckeyes (10-2)since 2011. Today, Jim Harbaugh got his first victory over the Buckeyes in a 42-27 upset at the Big House. The Wolverines have officially won the Big Ten East and punched their ticket to their first Big Ten Championship title game.

Game Highlights

Fourth Quarter

2:17 — Hassan Haskins scores his fifth touchdown of the day on a four yard rush. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 42-27.

4:45 — TreVeyon Henderson scores on a 10-yard pass from QB C.J. Stroud. Kick by Noah Ruggles is good. Michigan leads 35-27.

9:14 — Hassan Haskins hauls it in on a 2-yard rush. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 35-20.

14:05 — TreVeyon Henderson hauls in a 1-yard rush. Kick by Noah Ruggles is good. Michigan leads 28-20.

Third Quarter

5:49 — Hassan Haskins scores on a 1-yard rush. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 28-13.

11:50 — Hassan Haskins hauls in a 13-yard rush. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 21-13.

Halftime: Michigan 14 — Ohio State 13

Second Quarter

0:09 — Noah Ruggles kicks a 30-yard field goal. Michigan leads 14-13.

3:51 —Hassan Haskins hauls in a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 14-10.

9:12 — Garrett Wilson scores on a 25-yard pass from C.J. Stroud. Kick by Noah Ruggles is good. Ohio State leads 10-7.

First Quarter

3:36 — Noah Ruggles kicks 31-yard field goal. Michigan leads 7-3.

10:12 — A.J. Henning scores on a 14-yard rush. Kick by Jake Moody is good. Michigan leads 7-0.

