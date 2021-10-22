    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Can Northwestern's Defense Put Pressure on the Michigan Wolverines?

    Here's what to look for when the Wildcat defense hits the gridiron at the Big House.
    Author:

    Last week, Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) shut down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a 21-7 homecoming victory that featured a revival of the Wildcat defense. After struggling to put pressure on its opponents in recent games, Northwestern's defense held Rutgers' offense to 222 total yards and an average of just 3.4 yards per play. This included a dominant performance by the defensive line, who held the Scarlet Knights to 63 yards on the ground.

    This week poses a much more difficult challenge for Northwestern, however, as the team goes on the road to face perennial Big Ten powerhouse Michigan, who is currently undefeated on the season at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The Wolverines are also coming into this weekend refreshed off of a bye week, which may make the Wildcats' job even harder. 

    Michigan's offensive attack is spearheaded by junior quarterback Cade McNamara, who currently holds a 58.5% completion percentage and has racked up 615 yards of passing against Big Ten opponents. In the rushing game, the Wolverines are led by sophomore Blake Corum and senior Hassan Haskins, who have each logged eight touchdowns on the year and tallied 610 and 492 yards this season, respectively. 

    When it comes to receiving, the Wolverines have four wide receivers and one tight end that have each racked up more than a hundred yards on the season thus far; at the front of the pack is junior WR Cornelius Johnson who averages 20.1 yards per catch, and senior WR Daylen Baldwin with 219 yards on the year. 

    Michigan has been averaging 38.8 points per game, so it may be a tough feat for Northwestern to slow them down. However, the Wolverines must not forget about Wildcat defensive weapon Chris Bergin, the Big Ten leader in total and solo tackles per game. Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore also sits among the top players in the conference for tackles for loss, with a total of 7 for 34 yards, and CB AJ Hampton ranks third in the conference for passes defended, averaging 1.33 per game. 

    This weekend will ultimately be quite the challenge for the Wildcats, but if they play a full game and make matchups work with Bergin, Hampton and safety Brandon Joseph, they'll give themselves a better chance against the Wolverines when playing for the George Jewett rivalry trophy on Saturday at 11 a.m CDT. 

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

    No image description

    USATSI_16968078
    Play
    Football

    Can Northwestern's Defense Put Pressure on the Michigan Wolverines?

    Here's what to look for when the Wildcat defense hits the gridiron at the Big House.

    just now
    USATSI_11346413
    Play
    Podcast

    Episode 6: PFF's Seth Galina Talks All Things Big Ten and Previews Northwestern vs. Michigan

    Takeaways from the Big Ten at the halfway point of the season, what makes Michigan so good and a look at what the Wildcats need to do against the Wolverines if they want to pull off the upset.

    1 hour ago
    dde622dc-d618-4ae0-a818-d3dd818df413-AP21262742155798.jpg copy
    Play
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Wildcats In The Pros: Week 7 NFL Schedule

    With one third of the season in the books, we look ahead to Week 7, where there will be a handful of Wildcats stepping on to the field, starting tonight on Thursday Night Football!

    1 hour ago

    Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 8

    Michigan and Northwestern to Play for George Jewett Trophy

    WATCH: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald Previews No. 6 Michigan

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Molly Keshin at @mollykesh22

    Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

    USATSI_16968078
    Football

    Can Northwestern's Defense Put Pressure on the Michigan Wolverines?

    just now
    USATSI_11346413
    Podcast

    Episode 6: PFF's Seth Galina Talks All Things Big Ten and Previews Northwestern vs. Michigan

    1 hour ago
    dde622dc-d618-4ae0-a818-d3dd818df413-AP21262742155798.jpg copy
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Wildcats In The Pros: Week 7 NFL Schedule

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16927690
    Football

    Week 8 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 8

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13323994
    Football

    Big News From the Big Ten: Week 8 of College Football

    Oct 20, 2021
    IMG_6075
    Football

    Michigan and Northwestern to Play for George Jewett Trophy

    Oct 20, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 9.56.23 AM
    Football

    WATCH: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald Previews No. 6 Michigan

    Oct 19, 2021
    FCAjeLuWUAMfPTS
    Football

    Big Ten Depth Chart: Northwestern at Michigan

    Oct 18, 2021