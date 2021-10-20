Michigan and Northwestern to Play for George Jewett Trophy

On Saturday, the Northwestern Wildcats will face off against the Michigan Wolverines for the 75th time since 1892. However, this game will be much more special, as the two teams will be playing for the George Jewett Trophy for the first time.

"[We're] honored to have the opportunity to compete for the George Jewett Trophy and the legacy of George Jewett," Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "Our guys are excited to honor his legacy and compete for a trophy and all that it means."

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh also mentioned the importance and significance of playing for the Jewett Trophy. "We're very excited to be playing for this trophy," Harbaugh said. "It's something significant, not to disparage any other trophies, but this is of great and high significance."

George Jewett was the first Black college football player at both Michigan and Northwestern, making him the first Black football player in the Big Ten. He played for the Wolverines from 1890 to 1893, and was the leading scorer, rusher and kicker for Michigan during those years. In 1893, Jewett left Michigan and transferred to Northwestern where he became the first Black player in Wildcat history. Jewett also received his medical degree from Northwestern.

Michigan will host Northwestern in Ann Arbor this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Viewers can watch on Fox Sports.

