Vrbo Citrus Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Iowa vs. Kentucky

The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) and Kentucky Wildcats (9-3, 5-3 SEC) will ring in the new year in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. These are the biggest plays from Saturday's game.

Vrbo Citrus Bowl Score: Kentucky 13 — Iowa 17

Fourth Quarter:

10:54 — TE Sam LaPorta catches a 36-yard pass from QB Spencer Petras, giving the Hawkeyes their first lead of the game. Kick by Shudak is good. Iowa leads 17-13.

Third Quarter

3:21 — WR Arland Bruce IV rushes 20-yards for the Hawkeyes' first touchdown. Kick by Shudak is good. Kentucky leads 13-10.

HALFTIME: Kentucky 13 — Iowa 3

Second Quarter

0:38 — Ruffolo kicks a 27-yard field goal. Kentucky leads 13-3.

2:48 — Field goal kick by Ruffolo at the 21-yard line is good. Kentucky leads 10-3.

11:03 — Iowa gets on the board with a 28-yard field goal kick by Caleb Shudak. Kentucky leads 7-3.

First Quarter

5:32 — Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. catches a 5-yard pass from QB Will Levis for the first score of the game. Kick by Matt Ruffolo is good. Kentucky leads 7-0.

