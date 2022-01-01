Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Vrbo Citrus Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Iowa vs. Kentucky

    Here's every scoring play by the Hawkeyes and Wildcats in Orlando.
    The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) and Kentucky Wildcats (9-3, 5-3 SEC) will ring in the new year in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. These are the biggest plays from Saturday's game.

    Vrbo Citrus Bowl Score: Kentucky 13 — Iowa 17

    Fourth Quarter: 

    10:54 — TE Sam LaPorta catches a 36-yard pass from QB Spencer Petras, giving the Hawkeyes their first lead of the game. Kick by Shudak is good. Iowa leads 17-13.

    Third Quarter

    3:21 — WR Arland Bruce IV rushes 20-yards for the Hawkeyes' first touchdown. Kick by Shudak is good. Kentucky leads 13-10.

    HALFTIME: Kentucky 13 — Iowa 3

    Second Quarter

    0:38 — Ruffolo kicks a 27-yard field goal. Kentucky leads 13-3.

    2:48 — Field goal kick by Ruffolo at the 21-yard line is good. Kentucky leads 10-3.

    11:03 — Iowa gets on the board with a 28-yard field goal kick by Caleb Shudak. Kentucky leads 7-3.

    First Quarter

    5:32 — Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. catches a 5-yard pass from QB Will Levis for the first score of the game. Kick by Matt Ruffolo is good. Kentucky leads 7-0.

