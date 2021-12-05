Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    College Football Bowl Games Announced: Here's Where Every Big Ten Team is Going Bowling + How to Watch

    Follow along to stay updated with where each Big Ten team will be playing their bowl game.
    Author:

    Capital One Orange Bowl

    No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

    Location: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. 

    When: Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. Central 

    Watch: ESPN

    Rose Bowl

    No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah

    Location: Rose Bowl; Pasadena, Calif. 

    When: Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. Central

    Watch: ESPN

    No image description

    USATSI_17295714
    Play
    Football

    College Football Bowl Games Announced: Here's Where Every Big Ten Team is Going Bowling + How to Watch

    Follow along to stay updated with where each Big Ten team will be playing their bowl game.

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17295711
    Play
    Football

    Michigan Named Big Ten Champion After 42-3 Win Over Iowa, Will Join Georgia, Alabama, Cincinnati in College Football Playoffs

    Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines won Michigan's first Big Ten Championship Game. The College Football Playoffs are next.

    11 hours ago
    Untitled design (24)
    Play
    Football

    Big Ten Football Championship: Game Recap and Highlights From Iowa vs. Michigan

    The Wolverines and Hawkeyes are competing for the Big Ten title. Here are the biggest moments from Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    15 hours ago

    Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

    No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh

    Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga. 

    When: Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Central

    Watch: ESPN

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and @ConnorJZ98

    Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

    USATSI_17295714
    Football

    College Football Bowl Games Announced: Here's Where Every Big Ten Team is Going Bowling + How to Watch

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17295711
    Football

    Michigan Named Big Ten Champion After 42-3 Win Over Iowa, Will Join Georgia, Alabama, Cincinnati in College Football Playoffs

    11 hours ago
    Untitled design (24)
    Football

    Big Ten Football Championship: Game Recap and Highlights From Iowa vs. Michigan

    15 hours ago
    Untitled design (23)
    Football

    Big Ten Championship Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Iowa vs. Michigan

    Dec 4, 2021
    USATSI_17255853
    Football

    No. 2 Michigan at No. 15 Iowa Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for Big Ten Championship Game

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_17273647
    Football

    Big Ten Bowl Projections: Michigan on the Verge of First College Football Playoff Appearance Following Upset Win Over Ohio State

    Dec 3, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 10.15.55 AM
    Football

    Northwestern Graduation Success Rate Tops Big Ten, Second in NCAA

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_16437890
    Football

    Big Ten Football Championship: How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Each Big Ten Game in Week 13

    Nov 28, 2021