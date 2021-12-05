College Football Bowl Games Announced: Here's Where Every Big Ten Team is Going Bowling + How to Watch
Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
Location: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
When: Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. Central
Watch: ESPN
Rose Bowl
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah
Location: Rose Bowl; Pasadena, Calif.
When: Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. Central
Watch: ESPN
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.
When: Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Central
Watch: ESPN
